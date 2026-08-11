Villas for sale in Berat County, Albania

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Villas in Berat County, Albania

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Berat Municipality, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Berat Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey villa in Berat for sale! At the entrance to Berat, a 3-storey villa is offered, su…
$384,354
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Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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