Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Berat County
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Berat County, Albania

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Boutique Hotel for Sale in Korçë. in Roshnik, Albania
Boutique Hotel for Sale in Korçë.
Roshnik, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
📍 Location: In the center of Korçë, in the historic area of the city❤️.  🏙️ The hotel is cu…
$457,372
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go