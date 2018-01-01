  1. Realting.com
Zuma Real Estate International

Montenegro, Stanišići BB 85310 Budva Montenegro
Zuma Real Estate International
Real estate agency
English
zumaestate.com
Company description

We are professionals and committed hands-on organizations focused on corporate transparency!

Services

At Zuma Real Estate International Ltd, we offer a turnkey portfolio of real estate services which includes but not limited to:

– sales of luxurious private and commercial properties, 
– property consultancy, 
– property marketing, 
– property valuation, 
– real estate partnerships, 
– prop-tech, 
– surveys, 
– research and a wide range of custom services upon our potential clients’ demands.

New buildings
Kompleks Tezey
Kompleks Tezey
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 240,000
Completion date: 2009
Completion date: 2009
< p > This cozy one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of the Theseus complex in Aphrodite Hills, Paphos. The apartment is only a minute's walk from the public pool in free form. Real estate is sold with all kitchen appliances without furniture. The apartment is on the second floor and has a large veranda and private parking space. The apartment has air conditioning. < p > The apartments are located within walking distance of the resort's central square with shops and restaurants, the resort's spa, repeatedly awarded the title of the best spa in Europe, a hotel, a golf club, the Academy of Golf and Tennis Courses.
CITY TERRACE
CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from € 370,300
72–143 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Completion date: 2022
Real estate agency: Zuma Real Estate International

EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEAT

City Terrace is a stunning new apartment complex in the very center of Limassol. Catering to individuals seeking a luxury lifestyle within an urban setting, residents will never be too far from the city’s beating heart. The building itself combines state-of-the-art architecture and artistic styling with innovative design and unparalleled luxury.

The uniquely designed, the eye-catching structure comprises 27 apartments spread across six floors. Apartments vary from one-, two-, and three- bedrooms, and include spectacular luxury three-bedroom penthouses, making City Terrace ideal for couples or families looking to make the buzzing city of Limassol their home.

APARTMENT FEATURES

FITTED FURNITURE & FLOOR TILES

Italian kitchens and wardrobes; IDEAL STANDARD sanitary wear, FLORIM & MARAZZI flooring; GROHE mixers and taps; granite worktops.

COOLING & HEATING

Provisions for the electric (wall unit) heating; Provisions for air conditioning; Solar hot-water panels.

WINDOWS AND LIGHTING

Thermal-glass double glazed windows; Fly window and patio doors screens; Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting.

INSULATION & PIPING

Doubled-face high standard double brick thermal insulation; Pressurised water system; Pipe-in-pipe plumbing system.

COMPLEX FEATURES

SECURITY SYSTEMS

Secure entrance gate; CCTV's in all common areas; Security doors; video-phone entry system.

COMPLEX FACILITIES

Outdoor children's playground; In-house fitness room; landscaped gardens.

PARKING FACILITIES

Private covered parking; Option for the second parking; Guest parking.

ELECTRICITY & LIGHTING

Solar panels for the electricity consumption in the common areas; LED lighting for the common areas.

#luxury #designer #restaurants #tower #towerCyprus #cyprusrealestate #cyprusproperties #penthouse

Grand Villa
Grand Villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,395,000
Completion date: 2021
Completion date: 2021
Real estate agency: Zuma Real Estate International

The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course.

Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool.

All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools.Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors.

The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems.

On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom. 

FIRST STAGE

Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor.

The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows.

The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views.

THAT STAGE

The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises.

The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks.

Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views.

The price is indicated without VAT.

ORTA
ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from € 147,500
157 m² 1 apartment
Real estate agency: Zuma Real Estate International

ТИХИЙ ПРИГОРОД С ШИКАРНЫМИ ВИДАМИ, ВСЕГО В 5 КМ
ОТ БАТУМИ

Необходимая инфраструктура
в непосредственной близости.

Продуктовые магазины, школы, спортивные секции, рестораны, общественный транспорт
и красивые природные места

Стремительно развивающаяся местность, влекущая за собой развитие инфраструктуры
и повышение качества жизни
и стоимости объекта уже
в ближайшем будущем

127 МЕТРОВ НАД УРОВНЕМ МОРЯ

9 ДОМОВ

7 МИНУТ ДО РЫБНОГО РЫНКА И РЕСТОРАНОВ

10 КМ ДО НАЦИОНАЛЬНОГО
ПАРКА МТИРАЛА

5 КМ ДО ГОРОДА

 

Rock Ville “The Asian Charm”
Rock Ville “The Asian Charm”
Al-Obour, Egypt
Completion date: 2021
Completion date: 2021
Real estate agency: Zuma Real Estate International

“The Asian Charm”

Over 12 acres of land, Rock Ville is luxurious; offering 101 villas ranging between Stand Alone Villas, Town & Twin Houses yet, it demonstrates simple architectural designs with pretty brick-like rooftops in the middle of intertwined areas of landscape & greenery.

Areas of villas range between 228m2 to 533m2 delivering a fully functional space matching varying needs & preferences.

At Rock Ville, we promise our residents comfort & convenience through a full range of amenities including a food court, kids’ area and a security system. Furthermore, you will enjoy a complete Asian experience at the Chakra meditation room, the Diwali Spa or Origami crafting area. As charismatic and graceful as Asian tales, Rock Ville is a true Asian charm.

Land Area: 3,814m2
Built-up area: 6,000 m2
Frontage: 105m
Available Areas: 50 – 250m2

Facilities
- Luxury Entrance
- Elevators
- Facility Management
- Storage areas
- Archive rooms

BASEMENT Floor
Gross Area:
1,636 m2

GROUND Floor

Gross Area:
1,430 m2

SECOND Floor

Gross Area:
1,430 m2

ROOF Floor

Gross Area: 75 m2

Olga Abubakar
Olga Abubakar
1 002 properties
Monteonline
136 properties
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 6 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible potential. Our company offers to build a home of your dreams — your paradise, a place where you can run away not worrying about anything. In addition, Montenegro offers a favorable investment climate - here you can have a stable income and an increase in your capital. Our knowledge, experience, skills and expertise will give you comfort, a sense of reliability and stability.
Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills
554 properties

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.

Red Feniks Montenegro
1 188 properties

The company RED FENIKS was founded in 2003. RED FENIKS is the oldest real estate agency in Montenegro since 2006 and have big expierance in the property market of Montenegro. Real Estate Agency RED FENIKS has a big portfolio of properties in all areas of Montenegro, including Budva region, Kotor Bay,Tivat Bay, Herceg Novi region, Lustica, Bar, Ulcinj, Podgorica and mountain region.

Galeo D.O.O.
49 properties
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of their life situation understanding their problems if any. It is important to mention that the objects presented on our website are only a small part of what we can offer. We can make up a preliminary selection of some options by correspondence – phone, e-mail or Skype. We will provide management of the purchased apartment or house, including payment of bills, repairs, assistance in buying furniture, renting, cleaning services, etc. We will select and book a suitable hotel or private apartment for you. We will help you set up a company, open a bank account, and buy any type of insurance policy. We will provide translation and simultaneous interpreting services — not only when buying real estate, but also in any practical situation. We will provide comprehensive legal assistance on issues related to the purchase of real estate in Montenegro.
Westhill Property D.O.O
643 properties

WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers and agents only, WestHill can guarantee the quality of its services. By virtue of continuous work, our database of objects is constantly updating with new offers as they arrive. Whatever you are looking for, whether it is a short vacation with children in one of the best resorts or buying a house by the sea, we are always here to help. Being acquainted with all the details of buying and selling in European countries, our agents can not only find the right property for you with the right location that meets all your needs but also give you useful recommendations and support in any arising question. We have an individual approach to every client, striving to make the process of purchasing real estate comfortable and easy for you. Our agents will kindly meet you at the airport and show a specially selected property that matches all your criteria.

