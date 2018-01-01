  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. World Luxury Realty

World Luxury Realty

14645 138th Way NE
;
World Luxury Realty
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Čeština, Română, Hungarian
Our agents in United States
Zuzana Vanek
Zuzana Vanek
Agencies nearby
Realty Pro Real Estate Centers

No matter what stage of the home journey you may be in, we’re here to empower you by making all things home simple, efficient, and enjoyable.

Keller Williams
2 properties

Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count and largest in the U.S. by units sold and sales volume, with over 1,000 offices and 180,000 associates across the the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. The company has grown exponentially since the opening of the first Keller Williams Realty office in 1983, and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards associates as stakeholders.

OPISAS
8 properties

Since 2008, we have been offering our clients real estate opportunities that can immediately generate a considerable annual income, in addition to capital appreciation over time, with the guarantee of being the sole owners of the property. To carry out our activity we: Invest in resources, by directly owning the majority of properties within our portfolio Invest in efforts, continuously searching for the most interesting projects on the global market Invest in synergies, year-on-year developing an expansive international network of institutional agreements, and of trade and professional partnerships Invest in the knowledge of the markets we are proposing, and of their bureaucratic, fiscal and legal context

Fortune International Realty
15 properties

Founded in 1983 by one of Miami’s most revered real estate visionaries Edgardo Defortuna, Fortune International Realty (FIR) began as a single office in Brickell to accommodate the sales and property management of the very first Fortune development, Jade Brickell. The family owned and operated brokerage experienced remarkable growth in the years thereafter, amassing 18 local and international locations since the company’s inception.

FIR delivers a sophisticated and comprehensive collection of sales, leasing, new development marketing, property management and private lending services. Fortified by a powerful global network, our portfolio attracts a distinguished roster of clientele seeking real estate opportunities and investment sales throughout Miami, South Florida, Europe and Latin America.

Fortune International Group, its parent company, is responsible for the development and sales some of South Florida’s most iconic luxury residences including Jade Signature, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach, Auberge Beach Residences & Spa, Una, Missoni Baia, Gran Paraiso, and Brickell Flatiron among several others.

Realting.com
Go