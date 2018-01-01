Viya Law & Consulting
About the company
Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate.
Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support. We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship.
Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996.
Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application. Our lawyers specialize in Northern Global Citizenship, Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship Program - they will best help you at every stage of your application.
Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners.
Turkish Citizenship
- Turkish Citizenship has many advantages, both for investors and for investors' families in terms of social life, financial opportunities and ease of travel. Turkey guarantees their well-being and future by providing its citizens with free medical and educational services.
- The program also provides an opportunity to move to the UK and the USA on special visa categories suitable for Turkish citizens. Foreign investors can begin the process of obtaining British citizenship by moving to the UK as a beneficial extension of the agreements between the two countries. In addition, there is an opportunity to live in the USA on an E-2 investment visa.
- Foreign investors can buy residential real estate, it is a promising asset with the possibility of a high return on investment in the future. Turkey offers a wide selection of comfortable residences and luxury villas on the seashore at reasonable prices for any budget. Foreign investors can also receive rental income from their real estate investments or sell them after a three-year period.