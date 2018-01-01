  1. Realting.com
Viya Law & Consulting

Turkey, Madenler mah. İdealistkent cad. İdealistkent Sitesi 2.Etap No: 4 AB
Viya Law & Consulting
Real estate agency
1996
English, Русский, Español, Français, Türkçe
viyalegal.com
Company description

About the company
Viya Legal is an international law firm whose main activity is in the fields of citizenship, investment, immigration, private capital and real estate. 
Our company has 26 years of experience and also provides premium services. At all stages of the process of obtaining citizenship or buying real estate, our company provides legal support.  We have closed more than 600 works on citizenship and successfully completed 1800 works on real estate, which includes hotels, villas, business centers, land, apartments and houses. In just 3 months we will help you get Turkish Citizenship.
Viya Legal has been actively providing high-quality services to Turkish and international clients in the field of commercial litigation, real estate and construction law under the brand of Viya Law Firm since 1996. 
Our legal identification facilitates an easy and hassle-free process of organizing documents and legal details of your application. Our lawyers specialize in Northern Global Citizenship, Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship Program - they will best help you at every stage of your application. 
Viya Legal is a leading firm in the Turkish Investment Citizenship program with a team of professionals consisting of experienced lawyers, international sales experts, high-quality service providers and our countless solution development partners.

Services

Turkish Citizenship

  • Turkish Citizenship has many advantages, both for investors and for investors' families in terms of social life, financial opportunities and ease of travel. Turkey guarantees their well-being and future by providing its citizens with free medical and educational services.
  • The program also provides an opportunity to move to the UK and the USA on special visa categories suitable for Turkish citizens. Foreign investors can begin the process of obtaining British citizenship by moving to the UK as a beneficial extension of the agreements between the two countries. In addition, there is an opportunity to live in the USA on an E-2 investment visa.
  • Foreign investors can buy residential real estate, it is a promising asset with the possibility of a high return on investment in the future. Turkey offers a wide selection of comfortable residences and luxury villas on the seashore at reasonable prices for any budget. Foreign investors can also receive rental income from their real estate investments or sell them after a three-year period.
New buildings
See all 1 new building
The Superior Complex
Residential complex The Superior Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Real estate agency: Viya Law & Consulting

We have a great offer for you!

You’ve finally found the perfect property in an ideal city of Istanbul for starting your own rental business.

We offer you 2+1 apartment in the heart of Istanbul with the price of 480.000 $ and square meter of 240 m2. You can make this investment and the rent will be guaranteed from Viya Legal for 2 years. Also we will not charge the legal fees that cost to 15.000$. The monthly payment for rent is 3.000$.

BatıŞehir not only is an ideal place to live and make business but it’s also a populated area, which has a typical city life. In BatıŞehir district, where everything is together, there is a pleasant and safe life accompanied by the heartbeat of the city. With housing options, offices, commercial units, shopping street, elite hotels and qualified schools, everything you expect from life is all in one place!

 

ABOUT VIYA LEGAL

Viya Legal, laid its foundations in 1996 following the national and international experience we have gained in the real estate sector, has successfully carried out the contracting and selling of real estate of many projects such as residences, offices, hotels and shopping centers in Turkey and abroad, and also has given Turkish citizenships to 400 families. Viya Legal, offers professional services in every field from real estate and business investment, citizenship acquirement as well as the fields of law.

The Superior Complex

Every detail has been thought for you at The Superior Complex, designed to meet the evolving urban and business life needs and to enable your accommodations for work purposes and long/short-term stays. We offer you a new generation real estate investment where you can make new connections in a social environment with a location close to major districts in the city and enjoy your serviced residence features.

  • Istanbul Airport 25 minutes
  • Mall of Istanbul 5 minutes
  • Ikitelli Business District 6 minutes
  • Medipol Mega Hospital 3 minutes
  • Metro Station 5 minutes
  • Istanbul City Center 20 minutes
  • Levent 20 minutes
  • Maslak 25 minutes
  • Historical Attractions of Istanbul 20 minutes

 

INCOME PROJECTION

 

Sample Case: 2+1, 120 m2 Price: 480,000 USD

Number of Flats: 171

Average Monthly Rent Price: 3,000 USD

Guaranty of Rent by Viya Legal: 2 years

Legal fees needed for property: 0 ( Viya Legal, takes 15.000$ for fees, but for this offer it’s will be free of charge, so buy from us and you will be free of legal fees.)

İSRAFİL KAHRAMAN
İSRAFİL KAHRAMAN
147 properties
