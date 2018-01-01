"Luxe Real Estate" professionally provides real estate services to individuals and legal entities in the main market segments: buying and selling apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market, buying and selling suburban real estate, buying and selling commercial properties, renting apartments, renting houses and cottages, renting commercial properties, real estate management and investment activities.

With our help, you will be able to purchase housing in the elite segment. Our agency has a huge number of offers both for sale and for rent, as well as a large number of country houses, cottages, offices, etc. Our brokers and lawyers will help you in selecting the best option for you and will execute the transaction as efficiently and quickly as possible!