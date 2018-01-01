Real estate purchase and sale: Agents help customers when buying or selling houses, apartments, land and other types of real estate. They carry out market analysis, help to establish the real value of the object, organize screenings and negotiate. (for the clients of the agency for free)
Rent (from 6 months): Assistance in finding tenants, drawing up lease agreements. (for agency clients free of charge)
Legal support: Providing legal services related to the purchase, sale or lease of real estate. This includes checking the legal purity of the facility, processing documents, consulting on tax and legal issues. (for clients of the agency free of charge)
Mortgage counseling: Assistance in obtaining mortgages, including advice on the best credit offers, assistance in applying for a mortgage and support of the deal. (for clients of the agency free of charge)
Investment consulting: Consultations on real estate investments, including market analysis, selection of investment-attractive objects, risk assessment and potential profitability (for agency clients free of charge)
Property valuation: Professional valuation of real estate for various purposes (dop service - paid separately)
Marketing services: Development and implementation of a marketing strategy for the sale or rental of real estate, including advertising on the Internet, organization of open screenings, etc.(at the conclusion of an exclusive contract)
Real estate market advice: Providing up-to-date information about the real estate market, trends, prices and opportunities that can be useful for both buyers and sellers. (for agency customers free of charge)