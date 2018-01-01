  1. Realting.com
TIMONDRO

Turkey, Istanbul, Antalya, Cyprus
Real estate agency
2007
English, Deutsch
timondro.com
Company description

Market leader in the brokerage of residential and commercial real estate

Since 2007, TIMONDRO has been a leading service provider in the brokerage of residential and commercial real estate in Turkey and Northern Cyprus. Our commitment to the highest standards of quality and service is reflected in our carefully selected properties and expert assessment of their conditions.

Services

At TIMONDRO, we offer customers the best properties on-site, as well as a complete range of services. Our value proposition is built on four key pillars:

  • Quality Promise: We guarantee the quality of our properties and services to exceed your expectations.
  • Personal Service: We understand that every client is unique, and we offer personalized attention and tailored solutions to meet your specific needs.
  • Market Prices: We offer competitive prices in the local real estate market, ensuring that you get the best value for your investment.
  • Diversity: Our portfolio includes a diverse range of properties, from luxurious villas to affordable apartments, to meet your preferences and budget.

We take pride in our reputation for excellence and are committed to delivering exceptional service to every client. Contact us now to learn more and schedule a viewing.

Our agents in Turkey
Christian Wolfgang Köhler
Christian Wolfgang Köhler
Agencies nearby
Victori Company
Residential property 9

Услуги нашей компании Основным принципом деятельности является надежность. Мы дорожим своей репутацией и строим свою работу так, чтобы все гости остались довольны сотрудничеством.

En Maximum
Residential property 5

We started to work in Istanbul in 2005. Since then we have been actively providing services for the sale of apartments, shops, shopping areas, as well as land and real estate on a project basis in the European part of Istanbul, Beylikdüzü, Avcılar, Esenyurt and Bahcesehir, on the sea coast in Antalya, Kemer and Alanya. Our expert solution partners help us implement architectural projects for the transformation of the cities, and provide legal advice.

Redtowerproperty
Residential property 1
Redtower Property
Residential property 35

Gayrimenkul ve inşaat alanında bilgi birikimine sahip bir şirket olarak dünyanın her yerinden müşterilerimiz olmasından gurur duyuyoruz. Gayrimenkulde Türkiye'nin önde gelen şirketlerinden biriyiz. Türkiye'den mülk satın almanın her aşamasında yanınızda olacak desteği sağlıyoruz. Türkiye'de mülk satın almayı seçtiğinizde sizi havaalanında karşılıyoruz ve mülkünüzü aldıktan sonra Türkiye'deki mülkünüzle ilgili her konuda size yardımcı oluyoruz. Yıllardır profesyonel ekipleri ve sektör bilgisi ile performans sergileyen firmamız, hem kendisini hem de iş ortaklarını kazandırma odağıyla iş yaptığı her alanda fark yaratmaya devam etmektedir. Müşterilerimizi iş ortaklarımız olarak görerek satışlarımızı büyük bir titizlikle keşfetmeye çalışırken, iş ahlakı önemsediğimiz en önemli değerler arasındadır. Red Tower Property'nin ilk amacı sadece satış yapmak değil aynı zamanda %100 müşteri memnuniyeti sağlamaktır. Biz de bu doyumu sağlamak için tüm gücümüzle çalışıyoruz. Satış öncesi ve satış sonrası hizmetlerimizle çalışmalarınızı tamamlamanızı sunuyoruz. Yatırımcılarımıza en iyi desteği sağlamak için gün boyu çalışıyoruz.  

Gold Mark Estate
Residential property 368 Сommercial property 1

Our Company is one of the most dynamic companies of the Cyprus Real Estate Market and has a structure that exceeds the borders of the TRNC with its experience in the Real Estate Sector, serving many areas. Goldman Estates Ltd. was founded in September 2015 by Erman Esentuna, Osman Oran and Durmuş Özgen. With its experienced directors and consultants, we have risen to a great deal in our first year in TRNC real estate world. Erman Esentuna and Osman Oran have twelve years career experience in real estate and construction sector in TRNC. Unlike other real estate agents, the two participating in the Real Estate Fair in Russia, China, Europe and Middle East Real Estate Markets exceeded 100 and they made a rapid entry into their private business life with Goldmark Estates Ltd thanks to the wide cooperation Nertwork. Within the first year after the foundation of our company, our company got more motivation by receiving the best real estate company award from Real Estate Sector in TRNC real estate awards. Thanks to its extensive foreign contacts and business partnerships, unlike other real estate agents in Iran, the Arab countries, Russian speaking countries, Scandinavian and European countries, as well as we offer high quality services in many areas with activities in Turkey and our offices.

