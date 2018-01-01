THAI RESIDENTIAL
Thailand, 82/37 Sam Pao Courtyard, Patak Rd, Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130 Thailand (Таиланд)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2002
Languages
English, Deutsch, Français, Italiano
Website
Company descriptionThai Residential has a singular objective: to find our clients the perfect property in this beautiful country, without ever compromising on honesty and integrity. Our well-established multilingual team has been together since 2007, providing professional advice to people the world over intent on capitalising on Thailand, which has one of the most buoyant property sectors in Asia. Our property experts provide all the necessary guidance for potential buyers to make all the right decisions.
We offer in-depth advice on all aspects of buying (or renting) and pride ourselves on our excellent customer care and our proven ability to deliver. We know the market inside out, and only represent developers with the best reputation and after we have carried out or own in house preliminary due diligence.
Apartments
Houses
Lands
