  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. SUPERVISOR

SUPERVISOR

Agiou Antoniou 16, Katerini
;
SUPERVISOR
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
linktr.ee/supervisorplus
Company description

 

Your real estate expert in Greece & Germany.

Our agents in Greece
Chrysovalantis Theodoridis
Chrysovalantis Theodoridis
1 property
Agencies nearby
JP & Partners
Residential property 22
We are an international real estate investment company located in Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Lebanon and Montenegro. We began our journey in Lithuania in 2010, and arrived in Greece during the financial crisis as pioneers to opportunity investments due to the affordability of real estate, and the high demand on investment opportunities in Greece from our wide network of clients. Our work centers around the idea of being the leading real estate agency in Greece in technological advancement and customer satisfaction. Our vision is to make our JP & Partners community around the world of people who are actively involved in the purchase and sale of real estate, and to achieve this; our values are a strong belief in who we are, strong trust in our people, our clients, and our B2B network, and persistence to achieve greater.
MAR Real Estate
Residential property 35 Сommercial property 5

MAR REAL ESTATE OFFERS EVERY PIECE OF INFORMATION NEEDED IN ORDER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS TO HAVE AN EASY AND SUCCESSFUL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION. Mar Real Estate provides real estate information, tools and professional expertise to our Greek and International clients. Is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering a comprehensive source of for-sale properties and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their property journey. Its vision is to pioneer the world of digital real estate.

Hellenic Proeprty Greek Real Estate & Investments Company
Residential property 904 Сommercial property 64

We create all the conditions for a comfortable living in Greece. Hellenic Property is a real estate agency specialized in Greek properties. We believe that great things require good rest and fresh energy. This makes us appreciate time with family and friends, and enjoy every ray of the warm Sun. That is why we have decided to organize an agency to help business people live, relax and do business in the hospitable country and the womb of European civilization, in Greece. We love our objects, and we sell and rent only those of them that we would like to live in ourselves. It is advantageous for us to be honest with our customers because only this strategy guarantees lifelong customers. Join the club of satisfied customers.

GreekEstate.eu
Residential property 13

GREEKESTATE.EU

«Creating value for our customers» 

The core of our company is composed of a clear and successful philosophy that defines our values ​​and culture:   ·         A drive to excel, by maintaining high standards and personal values, and ​​by treating our customers with respect and trust. ·         To be a source of steady profit, by providing services and advice on developing and managing properties that will benefit our customers. ·         To be a resilient firm, based on solid foundations that are not affected by the economy and market fluctuations. ·         These principles embody our commitment to quality and integrity that is reflected in the nature of our partnerships and the relationships we build with our customers.  

Erasmosgroup
Residential property 156 Сommercial property 6

ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services:

Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties, Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters, Real Estate Expertise, Renovation and Real Estate Management, Insurance and Finance, Removal services.

Our colleagues with over 30 years of experience undergo regular training in order to keep up with the market data aiming at providing the most beneficial services to our clients.

We present our clients with the best solutions always respecting their time, wishes and money.

ERASMOS GROUP operates as a member of the:

Athens Association of Realtors (MAS) Association of Certified Experts of Greece (EPPA) National Association of Realtors (NAR)
Realting.com
Go