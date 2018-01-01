  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Stream Real Estate

Stream Real Estate

UAE
;
Stream Real Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Español, Italiano, Dutch
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Apartment building Real Estate Dubai luxury
Apartment building Real Estate Dubai luxury
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2029
Developer: Sobha Realty
Our agents in UAE
Max Slabykh
Max Slabykh
Agencies nearby
Crystal real Estate FZ-LLC
Residential property 19

Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC, established in December 2020, with professional consultants in real estate brokerage located in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

We provide professional real estate brokerage services to our customers to ensure maximum satisfaction and transparent real estate transactions.

Our philosophy is based entirely on the principles of firm customer service. All of our property consultants provide a high level of customer service to ensure that we meet and exceed your expectations throughout the entire process. We take care of all the hard work for you by offering a complete real estate services package.

Our property consultants have in-depth knowledge of Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market and Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC is registered real estate with the Ras Al Khaimah land department.

Our Vision

Our vision is to be the region's preferred real estate brokerage firm for residential, commercial, and retail customers by serving their needs and to preserve and enhance our reputation for integrity through all our actions.

Our Mission

Our mission is to be the best, full-service Real Estate Company in the region and expand to become a global company through a carefully selected team of professionals whom we believe are the most capable, honest, and hard-working.

Our Values

Professionalism Accountability Integrity Dedication Customer Service

 

Al Wasayef Real Estate
Residential property 221
Al Wasayef real estate is a UAE-based real estate broker company which first opened its doors in 2015. The highly successful company specialized in real estate and related activities in the Emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, Although relatively new to the market, Al Wasayef prides itself by putting a premium on values such as integrity, openness and quality service. Qualities not many companies can boast of. Our vision is to be the one who promises to provide clients efficient dedicated and professional services in all areas of your operations. Helping stakeholders of Dubai and UAE real estate is our primary goal and this is why we feature a plethora of handy tools and expert advice which help to make well-informed and educated decisions about renting, buying and selling property in Dubai and UAE
Dubai-Realty

We are a professional real estate agency based in Dubai. We sell apartments, flats, and villas of the premium and business class in the best areas of Dubai. We have all the necessary licenses and permits for doing business in the UAE. Our goal is to help successful and accomplished people acquire the best real estate in Dubai. We are approached by successful people from all over the world who want to make Dubai their second home or turn it into another investment hub, and they are unwilling to waste time with non-professionals. We will ask you about every detail of your dream purchase, compile a list of the best options for you, send you a roadmap of the entire procedure with all numbers and detailed stages, carefully prepare all of your documents and quickly get real estate just for you (either with your presence or remotely).

Easy Life Property
Mira
Residential property 32

Mira Real Estate is a lavish real estate network that employs the finest real estate agents. Our team specializes in high-end properties on the most exclusive real estate market of Dubai. Mira Real Estate is accredited by the top developers of Dubai, offering the choice of more than 400 projects. Our company is a professional real estate broker, we give consultations to investors, provide services for buyers and sellers of elite real estate in Dubai. With our unequalled experience and knowledge of the market, Mira Real Estate remains the leading brokerage company in Dubai. We serve as the intermediaries for many of the largest residential property purchase and sale transactions in the city, including numerous record-breaking deals. We offer an extraordinary selection of prestigious properties for sale.

Realting.com
Go