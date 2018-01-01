  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ISTANBUL DREAM

ISTANBUL DREAM

Turkey, ADNAN KAHVECI MAH. EUROPE CAD. KUBIST AVM ALTI NO:31 BEYKENT BEYLIKDUZU ISTANBUL
;
ISTANBUL DREAM
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
Türkçe
Website
Website
www.secgyo.com
Company description

Our company has brought together the experienced names of the sector and a distinguished and wide portfolio for you. We are working to make a difference in our sector and to provide unconditional satisfaction with our technical infrastructure and accurate expertise analysis. In line with our working principles, we focus on the right real estate for the right customer, the right price and high satisfaction, rather than a busy and high-end routine.Our company has brought together the experienced names of the sector and a distinguished and wide portfolio for you. We are working to make a difference in our sector and to provide unconditional satisfaction with our technical infrastructure and accurate expertise analysis. In line with our working principles, we focus on the right real estate for the right customer, the right price and high satisfaction, rather than a busy and high-end routine.

Our agents in Turkey
Aysu Kudret ALP
Aysu Kudret ALP
29 properties
Agencies nearby
Redtowerproperty
1 property
Right Home real estate consultancy
47 properties

Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage. We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell. We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services. Our head office located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Our Vision We take great pride in being more than just another real estate agency. We aim to develop long-lasting relationships with our clients by offering exceptional services and meeting customer's utmost satisfaction. Our goal is to earn your trust and make sure you are comfortable with the process of buying a home in Turkey from start to finish. Our Mission At Right Home, clients are on our top priority. We are dedicated to giving you the very best experience finding the Right Home! We have a team of real estate consultants, who are available for you for any needs that might arise. Our Goal Our goal is to be a point of reference in everything related to real estate in Turkey. We believe that if you are not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job. We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.

Home.com.tr
6 properties

The company was founded in 2004 and since that moment successfully operating in the Turkish Real Estate market. To become more affluent and effective in the construction and real estate sphere, home.com.tr started to cooperate with partner company Ozdence construction in 2009. We are a company specialized in supplying a variety of services at a professional level. We identify trends for investments in real estate, select lands for exclusive projects, search trusted construction companies to cooperate with and control all stages of construction, marketing, management and sales. We have huge experience in building exclusive villas with individual projects in Turkey. In 2014 our new office in Istanbul opened to develop new directions. In tandem with the best construction companies, we successfully full-fill our mission and help our customers to find what they really need for a comfortable and good life in their own apartment in Turkey.

EOS Turkey Property

EOS TURKEY PROPERTY’s first principle is professionalism & full service. Our service starts from first second that the investor contact and will keep continously. In our history there have been over +$300M transactions in Turkey real estate market with the overseas investors from different countries like Iran, Iraq, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China, UK, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Libya, Tunusia, Nigeria, South Africa etc. 80% of our portfolio comes from referance customer that shows how we run long term healthy relations with our portfolio. As a team, we are dedicated and fully concantrated sales professionals and ready to provide all requirements about investment and immigration services.  

PROinvestWORLD
129 properties

Our company has been involved in real estate since 2014. We have successfully established ourselves in the Russian and international market. We offer our clients to buy real estate in Turkey to generate income in Euros and diversify their Investment portfolio. We have a comprehensive approach to solving customers' issues, from identifying needs to their satisfaction.

 

Realting.com
Go