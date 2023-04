Our company has started its activities with a mission that undertakes the international sales and marketing operations of the portfolios of the Folkart brand. Then it undertook a more comprehensive mission by recognizing the professional market needs in Istanbul and Turkey.

Partners Global Property has expanded its operations by including prominent luxury projects in locations such as Istanbul, Izmir, and Bodrum in their portfolios within this period. The priority of our company is willing to invest their capital in Turkey have qualified to present the portfolio in the ultra-luxury segment. It also prioritizes services such as investment and real estate consultancy, investment and citizenship consultancy.