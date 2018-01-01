Realting Real Estate

The Urban House project is located close to the city center, close to the embassy and other diplomatic institutions, which has created a safe and peaceful place to live in a busy city.
The project has been invested with 5 million euros and is fully aimed at creating an eco-friendly and cozy development.
Inside are various recreational or green spaces, a children's playground, and many elaborate recreational areas with specific plants. The complex is serviced round the clock by security service and the concierge. The project is fully designed to create peace, security and a comfortable environment for residents.
Master Finance is a private investment fund, specialized in capital management, is a Montenegrin company, founded in 2015 by a totally Italian team with headquarters and offices in Tivat (MNE) and Rome (Italy).
Master Finance is structured to meet all wealth and financial management needs, offering a complete private advisor for investment advice, negotiation, asset management, credit and in particular trust services.
WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers and agents only, WestHill can guarantee the quality of its services. By virtue of continuous work, our database of objects is constantly updating with new offers as they arrive. Whatever you are looking for, whether it is a short vacation with children in one of the best resorts or buying a house by the sea, we are always here to help. Being acquainted with all the details of buying and selling in European countries, our agents can not only find the right property for you with the right location that meets all your needs but also give you useful recommendations and support in any arising question. We have an individual approach to every client, striving to make the process of purchasing real estate comfortable and easy for you. Our agents will kindly meet you at the airport and show a specially selected property that matches all your criteria.
Built on centuries of tradition and dedicated to innovation, the Sotheby's International Realty brand artfully unites connoisseurs of life with their aspirations through a deeply connected global network of exceptional people.
The Sotheby’s International Realty® "Global Affluence: The Emerging Luxury Consumer" report provides an overview of the confidence, purchasing patterns and luxury real estate intentions of high-earning consumers, well on their way to traditional wealth status, from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India and China.
Our agents are known in their communities for their integrity and the exceptional level of service they provide.
D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the owners makes the negotiations and property prices absolutely transparent.
Montbel gained a trustworthy reputation among its clients who acquire real estate in Montenegro for holidays, permanent residence or income generation. We are always expanding the list of additional services. But what remains unchanged is the individual approach to every client and welcoming family atmosphere. That is the reason why 100% of our clients recommend D.O.O. Montbel to their friends.