realcapital.me

BŪREAU. Montenegro | Hot property is a real estate agency that specializes in the sale of moderate price apartments in Montenegro. HOT PROPERTY is a separate department of the real estate agency BŪREAU. Montenegro. We are engaged in the creation and selection of exclusive price offers for apartments in Montenegro. For some certain reasons, all the apartments we offer are 2-3 times cheaper than the market price. For the most part, these are our own low-cost development projects, which we create thanks to our wide market expertise and the strong competencies of our partners, who are good at solving legal and construction issues. We also work with urgent sales, banking and auction objects, as well as investments in projects of our partner developers. We are innovative in our approach to the real estate market of Montenegro! Explore the opportunities we offer to buy an apartment in Montenegro cheap!
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of their life situation understanding their problems if any.
It is important to mention that the objects presented on our website are only a small part of what we can offer. We can make up a preliminary selection of some options by correspondence – phone, e-mail or Skype.
We will provide management of the purchased apartment or house, including payment of bills, repairs, assistance in buying furniture, renting, cleaning services, etc.
We will select and book a suitable hotel or private apartment for you.
We will help you set up a company, open a bank account, and buy any type of insurance policy.
We will provide translation and simultaneous interpreting services — not only when buying real estate, but also in any practical situation. We will provide comprehensive legal assistance on issues related to the purchase of real estate in Montenegro.
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 6 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible potential.
Our company offers to build a home of your dreams — your paradise, a place where you can run away not worrying about anything. In addition, Montenegro offers a favorable investment climate - here you can have a stable income and an increase in your capital.
Our knowledge, experience, skills and expertise will give you comfort, a sense of reliability and stability.