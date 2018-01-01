  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. RE/MAX Immopartner Tyrol Immo GmbH

RE/MAX Immopartner Tyrol Immo GmbH

Austria, Bahnhofstraße 2, 6410 Telfs
;
RE/MAX Immopartner Tyrol Immo GmbH
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch
Website
Website
www.remax.at/de/imo/remax-immopartner
Company description

Professional — sure — sustainable - transparent — regional — These are not just our catchphrases, but our calling….!

Whether you are looking for a new home for your family, want to sell your own four walls, or want to become an entrepreneur and invest in a commercial property… All of these are big decisions and bring with them many questions, both technical and emotional.

Our team at RE/MAX Immopartner as your experts for questions about your real estate transaction in the districts of Innsbruck-Land and Stadt as well as Schwaz with the two office locations in Telfs and Schwaz, accompanies you, starting with the realistic valuation From professional and optimal marketing to deciding which marketing method is right for your property. We see the organization and support from the viewing through to the signing of the purchase contract as a natural service!

We want to “give your dreams a home” - contact us, we look forward to hearing from you!

Our agents in Austria
Bernd Senn
Bernd Senn
Agencies nearby
1MMO KM OG, First Immo
Residential property 92 Сommercial property 4

Since 2012 we have been successfully mediating properties with comprehensive support in terms of renovation and development and convince with first-class customer service and passion for our work. Breaking new ground, setting new accents in order to exceed the expectations of our customers with great attention to detail - these are the demands we place on ourselves and our team. Because our goal is to offer the best possible service for owners and seekers.

Atlanta
Сommercial property 1

ROTH & SCHILD Is an international real estate agency and investment and construction company with a 30-year history. Our company deals with the whole spectrum of real estate transactions: buying and selling residential real estate (apartments, apartments, rooms, houses), renting residential real estate, selling land plots, buying and selling commercial real estate (offices, warehouses, industrial premises, sale of a ready-made business), lease of commercial real estate in the following countries: Austria, Spain, Germany, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, France, Czech Republic, Slovakia. The list of countries is constantly growing. We will help you find and buy real estate for you anywhere in Europe on the most favorable terms.

Our goal is the well-being of our clients.

Crown Consulting
Residential property 122 Сommercial property 2

The Austrian company Crown Consulting is one of the few Russian-speaking companies in Austria, which provides you in cooperation with a full range of services for selection of residential and commercial real property, crediting of private real property and investment projects; advise on investments in Austria, as well as help in obtaining a residence permit, moving arrangements and addressing all the related issues.

Zelzer immobilien
Residential property 33
WHO ARE WE? Zelzer is a well-known real estate and financing company with headquarters in Graz and other locations in Vienna and Berlin. We have expertise in the brokerage of real estate and objects in the roof region and support you with advisory skills and Know-how in the successful sale or acquisition of your property. We also offer support with financing projects and find the right insurance product for you. In addition to the supporting and advisory activities that are essential for our customers, we as an online office are flexible in terms of time and location. As a young and dynamic company, we follow the trends and concentrate our service on each individual customer with the aim of ensuring the most positive customer experience possible.
Immotrading GmbH
Residential property 82 Сommercial property 7

ImmoTrading is a well-established Austrian company, a reliable partner in the residential real estate market. For a long time, the company has been successfully working with high-quality facilities in Austria, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates. Our clients and our partners are homeowners, individual and institutional investors who have been dealing with our company for more than 15 years. What distinguishes us is a thoughtful and comprehensive approach. Thanks to many years of experience in the European real estate market and a personal approach to each of our clients, we manage to provide high-quality services. Even the most demanding clients will be satisfied with the results of our work. The ImmoTrading team speaks Russian, English, German and Hungarian. We will be glad to support you in the process of buying or selling residential and commercial real estate in your native language!

Realting.com
Go