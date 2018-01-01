RE/MAX Immopartner Tyrol Immo GmbH

Company description

Professional — sure — sustainable - transparent — regional — These are not just our catchphrases, but our calling….!

Whether you are looking for a new home for your family, want to sell your own four walls, or want to become an entrepreneur and invest in a commercial property… All of these are big decisions and bring with them many questions, both technical and emotional.

Our team at RE/MAX Immopartner as your experts for questions about your real estate transaction in the districts of Innsbruck-Land and Stadt as well as Schwaz with the two office locations in Telfs and Schwaz, accompanies you, starting with the realistic valuation From professional and optimal marketing to deciding which marketing method is right for your property. We see the organization and support from the viewing through to the signing of the purchase contract as a natural service!

We want to “give your dreams a home” - contact us, we look forward to hearing from you!