  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. R.M.G RU MEDIA GROUP LTD

R.M.G RU MEDIA GROUP LTD

Cyprus, AGIAS PARASKEVIS 23, STROVOLOS 2002 NICOSIA, CYPRUS (Кипр)
Share using:
QR
R.M.G RU MEDIA GROUP LTD
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
rmgcy.com
Company description
Realty Marketing Group is a part of the Russian Media Group Cyprus media company, located in Cyprus. We provide consulting to Russian-speaking investors and buyers of foreign real estate, as well as promotional services to European developers and real estate agencies in the field of luxury real estate. Realty Marketing Group collaborates with developers and real estate agencies on advertising and promotion of luxury properties in the international market in the framework of global events: exhibitions, conferences and PR campaigns. Realty Marketing Group takes charge of consulting and assisting in transactions only with trusted partners who have proven their reliability in the market for many years. Our goal is to make the process of buying and investing into real estate on the international market as easy, clear and safe as possible.
Services
Realty Marketing Group provides free consulting to investors and buyers on relevant information of the international real estate market, investment programs for third-country nationals, conditions for obtaining European citizenship and residence permit. Our goal is to make the process of cooperation between developers, real estate agents, investors, real estate attorneys and banks transparent, clear and safe for all parties.
Our agents in Cyprus
CONSTANTINOS FALEKKOS
CONSTANTINOS FALEKKOS
43 properties
Costas Falekkos
Costas Falekkos
Agencies nearby
FIRST CLASS HOMES LTD
427 properties

First Class Homes is a leading, licenced real estate agency located in Limassol, Cyprus. The company offers advice in relation to short and long term investments in Cyprus properties. Combining our extensive knowledge of the Cyprus real estate market with the plethora of residential and commercial properties for sale or rent, listed in our portfolio, we are certain that we can meet every client's needs.

Luxury Life

Hello, my name is Ali. It is Luxury Life is one of the leading real estate companies in Northern Cyprus.  -On the real estate market for 9 years. We are trusted and we justify.  -With our team of effective lawyers and immigration consultants, we will help you safely purchase property and obtain a residence permit in Northern Cyprus.  -We will help you get to know Northern Cyprus  -We will hold a free consultation -We will provide a free tour to visit projects *Airport transfer 🛬🚖, ‌ *Three nights and four days free stay   

VIDI GROUP
4 properties
Established in 2016, Vidi Group Property Developers is a Cyprus based company that developing a wide range of residential and commercial property investments in prime locations in Limassol. Our success comes from adapting global real estate concepts in order to provide Cyprus with imaginatively designed buildings that deliver exceptional value for our customers. Our team are passionate about what they do and trusted to deliver quality. We are credible and reliable because we do what we say. Communicating with transparency and honesty, we are open-minded and accessible. We act with integrity, making fair and balanced decisions. We promise and deliver exceptional homes and places that are known for world-class design, lasting quality and genuine customer care. “We don’t build buildings – we create lifestyles.”
DOM Real Estate
73 properties

With cooperation with Dom Real Estate, it will allow you to buy, sell or rent the real estate in Cyprus for the best price. Our catalog contains hundreds of proposals for rental and sale of residential and commercial real estate. The selection of the object and the execution of the transaction will be carried out by professionals who are well acquainted with the legal rules of the country. The Dom Real Estate agency's office is located in the center of Limassol, Cyprus.

Houses, flats, apartments, villas, offices, commercial facilities – the real estate market of Limassol is very diverse. For 2015-2020, Cypriot real estate increased in price by 35%. Such an acquisition will be a profitable investment with a long term perspective. To attract foreign investors, the Government of the Republic of Cyprus has abolished the property tax, which is undoubtedly great news for those who want to settle in this country.

SABBIANCO PROPERTIES LIMITED
1 243 properties
Sabbianco Properties was established in 2004 as a licensed and approved real estate agency that nowadays is one of the largest real estate company in Cyprus with the offices in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaka, Paphos, and in Paralimni. We have a highly trained and experienced personnel that can assist the client and offer an exclusive service and support during the process of a real estate transaction, which is a core philosophy of the firm.
Realting.com
Go