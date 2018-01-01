R.M.G RU MEDIA GROUP LTD
Cyprus, AGIAS PARASKEVIS 23, STROVOLOS 2002 NICOSIA, CYPRUS (Кипр)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Company descriptionRealty Marketing Group is a part of the Russian Media Group Cyprus media company, located in Cyprus. We provide consulting to Russian-speaking investors and buyers of foreign real estate, as well as promotional services to European developers and real estate agencies in the field of luxury real estate. Realty Marketing Group collaborates with developers and real estate agencies on advertising and promotion of luxury properties in the international market in the framework of global events: exhibitions, conferences and PR campaigns. Realty Marketing Group takes charge of consulting and assisting in transactions only with trusted partners who have proven their reliability in the market for many years. Our goal is to make the process of buying and investing into real estate on the international market as easy, clear and safe as possible.
ServicesRealty Marketing Group provides free consulting to investors and buyers on relevant information of the international real estate market, investment programs for third-country nationals, conditions for obtaining European citizenship and residence permit. Our goal is to make the process of cooperation between developers, real estate agents, investors, real estate attorneys and banks transparent, clear and safe for all parties.
Apartments
Our agents in Cyprus
Agencies nearby