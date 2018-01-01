  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Prestige Georgia LLC

Prestige Georgia LLC

Georgia, Georgia, Tbilisi, Zurab Sakandelidze str., 8-1
;
Prestige Georgia LLC
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Our agents in Georgia
Vladimir Linkevich
Vladimir Linkevich
2 properties
Seda Akopyan
Seda Akopyan
48 properties
Vadim Matlash
Vadim Matlash
Agencies nearby
ODA PROPERTY
14 properties

„ODA PROPERTY“ is a team with 15 years of experience in customer advising service and the real estate market that offers a distinguished, high-level service for property buyers and sellers, with comfort and ease. We are a team that introduced a worldwide well-proven agency service culture to Georgia. The property, that you can own through us, has a full set of accompanying documents. Individual approach, investors needs and requests, are priorities of „ODA PROPERTY“ so let us go that extra mile for you to ensure that all of your needs are successfully met in a professional and honest manner.

Basidon
3 properties

More than 15 years of experience, consultations and a full package of real estate services.

Geo Estate
91 property

Geo Estate — is a real estate agency founded in 2018 in Batumi. The company specializes in investments in luxury, new-build property with increased profitability. We provide our customers with personal and comprehensive expert assistance, as well as legal support at every stage of the deal. Moreover, we do not charge you a commission and thanks to our knowledge of market conjecture guarantee the best property price, which allows you to buy real estate cheaper and with more favorable conditions, than if you purchase it from the developer directly.

Luxe Real Estate
102 properties

"Luxe Real Estate" professionally provides real estate services to individuals and legal entities in the main market segments: buying and selling apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market, buying and selling suburban real estate, buying and selling commercial properties, renting apartments, renting houses and cottages, renting commercial properties, real estate management and investment activities.

With our help, you will be able to purchase housing in the elite segment. Our agency has a huge number of offers both for sale and for rent, as well as a large number of country houses, cottages, offices, etc. Our brokers and lawyers will help you in selecting the best option for you and will execute the transaction as efficiently and quickly as possible!

MBG Group
1 496 properties

The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and following legislative innovations in this area. It boasts new approaches to the sale of real estate, constant professional development of its realtors, full compliance with the legislation of Georgia, services that take into account the individual characteristics of each person and very competitive prices!

Realting.com
Go