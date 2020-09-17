  1. Realting.com
Premium Real Estate NSM

Turkey, Mahmutlar Mh. Ataturk Cad. 258 Sk., Sokak 7BC, 07400 Alanya-Antalya, Turkey (Турция)
Premium Real Estate NSM
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Suomi, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.nsmrealestate.com
Company description

The NSM Real Estate Company is one of the most reliable real estate companies that will help you make your dream come true with no effort. The proactive certified company grounds on a combination of experience, knowledge of the real estate market of Alanya, strong business partner relationships, and an impeccable reputation. Our key partners in banking services, furniture companies, and DIY stores help us offer our customers comprehensive services.

Services

Before-sales services. Free consultation. Explaining the procedure of real estate purchase including all the details that could be encountered when buying. Individual search for investment options. A manager selects individual variants from the database of all available properties according to the client's criteria and requests. After that, a manager demonstrates them to a client. Arranging a trip to see a property. Arranging a meeting in our office to discuss suitable viewing options. At will, we provide a shuttle service from anywhere in Alanya. We will show you suitable housing options and their surroundings. The whole process is comfortable and convenient for the client. External communications. If necessary, arranging an appointment with a lawyer. Appointments with a notary and an official interpreter to get a letter of attorney. Document preparation and a bank account opening. This includes preparing all necessary documents to get a TAPU, as well as tax number registration, a Turkish bank account opening, etc. Funds transfer. Flexible payment schedule. The NSM Company is always ready to compromise with the client and arrange favorable payment terms. Besides, we help to resolve issues with funds transfer or provide a company loan for discussed time. Signing a contract for multiple payments (depending on the seller's terms). After-sales service. Real estate registration in your name in a local government. Electricity and water meter registration, getting a telephone number. Furniture and interior design. Support and transfer when buying home appliances and furniture. Quality and attractive prices are our company's guarantees. 5%-15% discounts. Insurance. Real estate insurance recommendations (insurance against natural hazards, robberies, etc.). Cleaning. The company orders a professional cleaning service and prepares an apartment for your arrival. Assistance in obtaining a residence permit. Our company provides client support in obtaining a residence permit. Document preparation. Manager in tow. Rent/Resale. If you bought real estate for investment, our company will help you make money on it.

Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 124,000
45–60 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Premium Real Estate NSM

We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68.

  • Start date — 02/01/2023
  • End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Cinema
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Billiards
  • Tennis court
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 1500 meters

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Gazipasha
Novyy investicionnyy kompleks v Gazipasha
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Premium Real Estate NSM

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha region, 1200 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with its own closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. Unusual beaches, picturesque bays, beautiful nature mixed with historical places and attractions that are still not spoiled by tourists will become not a dream, but a daily habitat for every resident of the complex.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 6690 m2. Number of apartments — 140.

  • Start date — 12/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2
  • Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 161 m2
  • Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 183 m2
  • Duplex five-room penthouses 4 + 1, with an area of 189 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Air conditioning
  • Video Intercom

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Waterpark
  • Cinema
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Billiards
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Playground
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Kvartira pod investicii v Tomyuke
Mersin, Turkey
from € 62,000
60–74 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Premium Real Estate NSM

 

We present to your attention a new residence with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Tomyuk area, the city of Mersin, 500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is a nine eight-story block with a closed territory and with an excellent number of social infrastructure. Tomyuk is not in vain called the paradise – here excellent pebble and sandy beaches with cleanest water, a lot of greenery, exotic Lebanese cedars are especially beautiful. Tomyuk is actively developing, has its own infrastructure and convenient transport links with other areas.

  • Start date — 02/28/2023
  • End date of construction — 12/31/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 142 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Natural gas system

The new residence in Tomyuk will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Waterpark
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Football field
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevator
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters

 

About the area:

Tomyuk — a cozy microdistrict in the Erdemli region, which is part of the province of Mersin. Mersin is 27 km away, and Erdemli — 12 km, the center of which can be reached in 10 minutes by public transport. A bus and minibuses constantly run to the city of Mersin, travel time is 30 minutes.

Tomyuk – a paradise, for those who prefer the tranquility of the city bustle, wide embankments for walking and playing sports, easily accessible chain stores, the area is very popular among the Russian-speaking population. New neighborhoods are being built here by the sea right on the main highway D.400, connecting Mersin with the west. And you can swim in the sea on any beach in the Tomuk district.

Voshititelnyy kompleks premium klassa
Voshititelnyy kompleks premium klassa
Yaylali, Turkey
from € 130,000
47–220 m² 9 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Premium Real Estate NSM

We are pleased to present to your attention a new luxurious project, which will be located in the popular area of Mahmutlar, 8 km from the center of Alanya and 2.5 km from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. Thanks to the transfer to the beach, this path will take only 3 minutes, but from this location a wonderful panorama of the sea, mountains, all of Alanya and of course the most important attraction – Alanya fortress opens.

In the closed territory of the residence there will be absolutely all the infrastructure that meets all the requirements of modern life, where you can relax from everyday worries and do your health. Open and indoor pools, a fitness center, a large SPA area and various recreation areas for adults and children – all this will be part of your home and part of your daily life! The main building of the complex has a heated indoor pool, a playroom, a relaxation room, a spa area with Roman and Finnish saunas, a Turkish hammam, a relaxation area, massage rooms. For cars on the territory of the complex there are covered and open parking. The halls and vestibules of the complex in their level correspond to the interiors of high-class hotels.

Mahmutlar is already a fairly developed area today, but also has great prospects for the future. It will be comfortable to spend a long rest or move to live for good. In Mahmutlar there are public schools, kindergartens, private clinics with Russian-speaking doctors, urban transport is very well developed. Many children's parks and playgrounds that are more modern than in the center. Mahmutlar also has modern cafes, children's cafes, eco-food stores, and shops with our products. Many chain stores have already opened in Mahmutlar: Waikiki, Sok, A101, BIM, the big Migros. For the arrangement of apartments there are furniture stores, equipment stores and markets where you can buy everything for the house. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a farmers market operates, where local and tourists are very fond of fresh vegetables and fruits, freshly caught meat, and dairy products.

 

Detailed information about the complex:

  • Land area: 10,000 m2
  • Main block, 12 floors
  • 9 blocks of 4 floors
  • 264 apartments
  • Distance to the sea — 2500 m.
  • Start of construction — December 01, 2022.
  • End of construction — December 31, 2024.

 

Types of apartments:

Main building:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 38 m2 — 42 m2.
  • Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 84 m2 — 90 m2.
  • Duplex four-room apartments 3 + 1, with an area of 110 m2.

Blocks A, B, C:

  • Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1 with a garden of 216 m2 / 134 m2 garden
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 122 m2.
  • Two-level six-room apartments 5 + 1, with an area of 244 m2.

Blocks D, E, G, I:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2 — 53 m2.
  • Two-level four-room apartments 3 + 1 with a garden of 99 m2 / 114 m2 garden
  • Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 -121 m2.

Blocks N, F:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 46 m2-53 m2.
  • Duplex five-room apartments 4 + 1 with a garden of 115 m2 — 148 m2 / 128 garden
  • Two-level three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 96 m2 — 121 m2.

 

The apartments will be offered for delivery in the quality clean decoration « turnkey », with installed kitchen sets and equipped bathrooms.

With the choice and purchase of all necessary furniture, as well as household appliances, if you wish and to your taste, the employees of our company will be happy to help you!

 

Complex infrastructure:

  • Well-maintained garden on the territory of the residential complex
  • Walking area
  • Open Olympic Swimming Pool
  • Aqua Park
  • BBQ area with 4 conversations
  • Playground
  • Multi-court for playing tennis, football, basketball
  • Fitness center
  • Cinema hall
  • Spa — zone
  • Turkish bath ( Hamam )
  • Roman steam room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Lounge
  • Game area
  • Modern children's playroom
  • Open and closed car parking
  • Wi-Fi internet in the complex
  • 24/7 video surveillance and security
  • Generator

 

The delightful premium complex — of the hotel concept class — is a place where many families will come true for the bright and happy reality of the dream of a cozy house on the Mediterranean Sea!

 

About the area:

A resort drowning in green cries of tropical greenery and fragrant flowers, a palette of shades of which is striking to the imagination – is Mahmutlar. It is located 10 – 12 km from the city of Alanya, 145 km from Antalya. In the east it borders on the village of Kargyjak, in the west — with Kestel. In the north is surrounded by the mountains of the Taurus.

In the recent past, a small rural village, today — a promising, rapidly developing area of Alanya. Every year, the number of hotels and home is growing, ready to accept a steadily increasing flow of tourists. Here they like to spend their holidays those who prefer a calm and measured pastime, but do not want to abandon the benefits of civilization. The well-developed infrastructure of the resort — is a large and undeniable plus when choosing a vacation spot, as well as for a permanent residence. Active construction of residential complexes contributes to the growth of the local population due to foreigners buying real estate, including Russians. Democratic apartment prices, inexpensive rental housing, summer season 6-7 months a year, climate, friendliness and goodwill of local people in relation to visitors — all this makes Mahmutlar attractive to our compatriots, planning to move to permanent residence outside the homeland.

Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Toroslar, Turkey
from € 64,000
53–75 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Premium Real Estate NSM

Complex in Mersin district Arpachbakhshin
Cleaning
1 + 1, 75 gross 
2 + 1, 120 net 
Start of construction 12/30/2022
End of construction 12/30/2024 
15-storey house - 3 blocks 
To the sea 480 meters 
Infrastructure
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Hamam
Sauna
Fitness
Barbecue Zone
Conversation
Playground
Basketball Zone
Generator
Security 7/24

 

