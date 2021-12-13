  1. Realting.com
France, 47 avenue Vallauris 06400 Cannes, France (Франция)
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Français
www.parismanagement.fr
The PARIS MANAGEMENT GROUP Agency. We make French real estate affordable. The professional staff of the PARIS MANAGEMENT GROUP is located in France and speaks fluent Russian language. This helps our foreign investors forget about language and bureaucratical issues. Our specialists will understand and assist you in choosing and buying the best real estate. We provide the most favorable investment conditions. Our real estate agents will not only sel ect the required objects but also show you all the attractive options in France. As our employees are located in France and know the local market from inside, the PARIS MANAGEMENT GROUP offers the most profitable commercial and residential properties at the lowest prices with cost-efficient terms of purchase. Only attractive prices for any type of immovables: a newly built apartment or a land plot in a remote municipality.

We take care of all the legal burdens of real estate processing: from checking the cleanliness of apartments to assisting with contracts and registration. We help obtain mortgage loans, enter the real estate the company's balance sheet, and obtain a residence permit after buying an object.

Togrul Aliev
1 385 properties
Zarina Tleubaeva
