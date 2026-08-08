Orbis Exchange Group is a global foreign exchange and international payments specialist with offices in London, Dubai and Los Angeles. With three decades of experience and over £15 billion in transfers facilitated, we provide individuals, investors and businesses with smarter, more cost-effective ways to move money across borders.
We work with estate agents, property developers and investment platforms around the world as trusted currency partners, helping their international clients navigate the financial side of property transactions with confidence. Whether a buyer is purchasing in the UK from Singapore, funding a Bali villa from Australia, or completing a BTL acquisition from the UAE, we make the currency transfer simple, transparent and significantly cheaper than going through a bank.
For property buyers, we provide:
Competitive exchange rates across 50+ currencies, consistently better than high-street banks
Forward contracts to lock in today's rate for up to two years, protecting buyers on off-plan and staged payment purchases
Dedicated account managers for every client, a named specialist, not a call center
Fast, secure international transfers with no hidden fees
Support for purchases through limited companies and SPV structures
Crypto-to-fiat conversions where required
Full peace of mind: all payments are processed by fully FCA-authorised payment providers who hold client funds in segregated, safeguarded accounts
For businesses, we offer a full suite of currency and payments solutions, including international transfers, multi-currency accounts, risk management tools, and access to credit facilities from £5,000 to £60,000,000. We work with SMEs across construction, technology, supply chain, fintech, food manufacturing and more, helping them manage FX exposure, reduce costs on cross-border payments, and trade internationally with confidence.
Our partnership program allows estate agents and property platforms to offer their clients a premium currency service as a seamless part of their own proposition, with a referral fee for every successful introduction.
💱 Foreign Exchange
Spot contracts: Buy or sell currency at today's rate for immediate transfer
Forward contracts: Lock in a rate for up to 2 years for a future transfer
Market orders: Set a target rate and automatically transact when it's reached
Currency risk management and hedging strategies
🌍 International Payments
International transfers across 50+ currencies to 180+ destinations
Fast, secure same-day and next-day transfers
Multi-currency accounts: hold, send and receive in multiple currencies
Local named accounts for receiving international payments
Batch payments for businesses making multiple transfers simultaneously
🏢 Business Solutions
Corporate FX accounts for SMEs
Global payroll solutions: Pay overseas staff in local currencies
Supplier payments in foreign currencies
Import/export currency management
Treasury and cash flow management tools
Credit facilities from £5,000 to £60,000,000
🏠 Property & Personal Transfers
Large-value property purchase transfers
SPV and limited company transfer support
Staged and completed payment scheduling
Regular payment plans for rental income, mortgage payments and living costs
Profit repatriation for overseas investors
₿ Crypto
Crypto-to-fiat conversions: convert cryptocurrency holdings into GBP, EUR, USD, and other currencies compliantly
🤝 Partnerships
Referral partnership program for estate agents, accountants, law firms, relocation specialists and advisory firms
Revenue share and commission structures
Co-branded marketing materials
Alternative banking solutions for high-risk or non-resident clients who cannot access traditional bank accounts
🔒 Compliance & Security
All payments processed by fully FCA-authorised payment providers
Client funds held in segregated, safeguarded accounts
Full AML/KYC onboarding
Support for non-resident and non-domiciled clients