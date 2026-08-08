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Orbis Exchange Group

United Kingdom, London
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Company Type
Company Type
Payment agent
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
orbis-exchange.com/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Orbis Exchange Group is a global foreign exchange and international payments specialist with offices in London, Dubai and Los Angeles. With three decades of experience and over £15 billion in transfers facilitated, we provide individuals, investors and businesses with smarter, more cost-effective ways to move money across borders.

We work with estate agents, property developers and investment platforms around the world as trusted currency partners, helping their international clients navigate the financial side of property transactions with confidence. Whether a buyer is purchasing in the UK from Singapore, funding a Bali villa from Australia, or completing a BTL acquisition from the UAE, we make the currency transfer simple, transparent and significantly cheaper than going through a bank.

For property buyers, we provide:

  • Competitive exchange rates across 50+ currencies, consistently better than high-street banks

  • Forward contracts to lock in today's rate for up to two years, protecting buyers on off-plan and staged payment purchases

  • Dedicated account managers for every client, a named specialist, not a call center

  • Fast, secure international transfers with no hidden fees

  • Support for purchases through limited companies and SPV structures

  • Crypto-to-fiat conversions where required

  • Full peace of mind: all payments are processed by fully FCA-authorised payment providers who hold client funds in segregated, safeguarded accounts

For businesses, we offer a full suite of currency and payments solutions, including international transfers, multi-currency accounts, risk management tools, and access to credit facilities from £5,000 to £60,000,000. We work with SMEs across construction, technology, supply chain, fintech, food manufacturing and more, helping them manage FX exposure, reduce costs on cross-border payments, and trade internationally with confidence.

Our partnership program allows estate agents and property platforms to offer their clients a premium currency service as a seamless part of their own proposition, with a referral fee for every successful introduction.

Services

💱 Foreign Exchange

  • Spot contracts: Buy or sell currency at today's rate for immediate transfer

  • Forward contracts: Lock in a rate for up to 2 years for a future transfer

  • Market orders: Set a target rate and automatically transact when it's reached

  • Currency risk management and hedging strategies

🌍 International Payments

  • International transfers across 50+ currencies to 180+ destinations

  • Fast, secure same-day and next-day transfers

  • Multi-currency accounts: hold, send and receive in multiple currencies

  • Local named accounts for receiving international payments

  • Batch payments for businesses making multiple transfers simultaneously

🏢 Business Solutions

  • Corporate FX accounts for SMEs

  • Global payroll solutions: Pay overseas staff in local currencies

  • Supplier payments in foreign currencies

  • Import/export currency management

  • Treasury and cash flow management tools

  • Credit facilities from £5,000 to £60,000,000

🏠 Property & Personal Transfers

  • Large-value property purchase transfers

  • SPV and limited company transfer support

  • Staged and completed payment scheduling

  • Regular payment plans for rental income, mortgage payments and living costs

  • Profit repatriation for overseas investors

₿ Crypto

  • Crypto-to-fiat conversions: convert cryptocurrency holdings into GBP, EUR, USD, and other currencies compliantly

🤝 Partnerships

  • Referral partnership program for estate agents, accountants, law firms, relocation specialists and advisory firms

  • Revenue share and commission structures

  • Co-branded marketing materials

  • Alternative banking solutions for high-risk or non-resident clients who cannot access traditional bank accounts

🔒 Compliance & Security

  • All payments processed by fully FCA-authorised payment providers

  • Client funds held in segregated, safeguarded accounts

  • Full AML/KYC onboarding

  • Support for non-resident and non-domiciled clients

Our agents in United Kingdom
Patrick Postilll
Patrick Postilll
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