About the agency

Orbis Exchange Group is a global foreign exchange and international payments specialist with offices in London, Dubai and Los Angeles. With three decades of experience and over £15 billion in transfers facilitated, we provide individuals, investors and businesses with smarter, more cost-effective ways to move money across borders.

We work with estate agents, property developers and investment platforms around the world as trusted currency partners, helping their international clients navigate the financial side of property transactions with confidence. Whether a buyer is purchasing in the UK from Singapore, funding a Bali villa from Australia, or completing a BTL acquisition from the UAE, we make the currency transfer simple, transparent and significantly cheaper than going through a bank.

For property buyers, we provide:

Competitive exchange rates across 50+ currencies, consistently better than high-street banks

Forward contracts to lock in today's rate for up to two years, protecting buyers on off-plan and staged payment purchases

Dedicated account managers for every client, a named specialist, not a call center

Fast, secure international transfers with no hidden fees

Support for purchases through limited companies and SPV structures

Crypto-to-fiat conversions where required

Full peace of mind: all payments are processed by fully FCA-authorised payment providers who hold client funds in segregated, safeguarded accounts

For businesses, we offer a full suite of currency and payments solutions, including international transfers, multi-currency accounts, risk management tools, and access to credit facilities from £5,000 to £60,000,000. We work with SMEs across construction, technology, supply chain, fintech, food manufacturing and more, helping them manage FX exposure, reduce costs on cross-border payments, and trade internationally with confidence.

Our partnership program allows estate agents and property platforms to offer their clients a premium currency service as a seamless part of their own proposition, with a referral fee for every successful introduction.