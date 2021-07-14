  1. Realting.com
OOO Aventin i Kompanon Nedvizhimost Sochi

Russia, Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation) Sochi
;
OOO Aventin i Kompanon Nedvizhimost Sochi
Real estate agency
2017
Русский
sochirealtory.ru
Company description

Our team is highly professional and responsible, and ready to provide the highest level of each transaction. We value our reputation, therefore we always act within the framework of the contract, where all parties’ rights and obligations are regulated.

Providing maximum comfort for all our customers, we take care of all the difficulties during processing and maintaining transactions. Our office is located in the Sochi city center, on the Theater 11 Str., office 5 (near the Winter Theater). LLC «Aventin and Companion, Sochi Real Estate» is an active member of the Russian Guild of Realtors, the «Realtors Guildof Sochi» Assosiation, NP «Kuban Chamber of Real Estate».

Services

We provide a full range of real estate and consulting services, while giving full legal support, as well as the selection of mortgage and lending programs. Our partners are leading banks and reliable construction companies throughout Russia.

