Ntekop Real Estate Ltd

We are a team of professional and skilled experts in all spheres we specialise in. Honesty and Integrity are at the forefront of our core values.

Skylight Venture Group Limited is an international advisory built on three main spheres; Financial & Investment Advice, Project Finance and Management Consultancy.

The company was founded in 2019 by our CEO Cliff Govender, Director of Private Clients Oliver Mason Claridge, and Project Finance Director Callum C. Allington.

Having a combined total of over 25 years of experience in Financial Services, we are able to provide sound advice to our high net-worth, professional, and corporate clients.

We have positioned ourselves as the ‘go-to’ advisory company for expatriates, professional investors and business owners seeking a personalised and tailored approach separating us from your corporate “mainstream” Financial institutions.

Our end goal is to Build Generational Wealth through a deep understanding of our clients’ circumstances and their personal/business goals.