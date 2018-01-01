  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Ntekop Real Estate Ltd

Ntekop Real Estate Ltd

United Kingdom, 889 58 Peregrine Road, Hainault, Ilford
Share using:
QR
Ntekop Real Estate Ltd
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
ntekoprealestate.co.uk
Company description

Real estate company. Registered in Cardiff of England and Wales. Company no:14277122.

Services

Buying and selling of Real estate properties. Homes, villas, mansion, lands and offices.

Real Estate investment trust fund

Our agents in United Kingdom
Emmanuel Evans Ntekop
Emmanuel Evans Ntekop
2 properties
Agencies nearby
Skylight Venture Group

We are a team of professional and skilled experts in all spheres we specialise in. Honesty and Integrity are at the forefront of our core values.

Skylight Venture Group Limited is an international advisory built on three main spheres; Financial & Investment Advice, Project Finance and Management Consultancy.

The company was founded in 2019 by our CEO Cliff Govender, Director of Private Clients Oliver Mason Claridge, and Project Finance Director Callum C. Allington.

Having a combined total of over 25 years of experience in Financial Services, we are able to provide sound advice to our high net-worth, professional, and corporate clients.

We have positioned ourselves as the ‘go-to’ advisory company for expatriates, professional investors and business owners seeking a personalised and tailored approach separating us from your corporate “mainstream” Financial institutions.

Our end goal is to Build Generational Wealth through a deep understanding of our clients’ circumstances and their personal/business goals.

Realting.com
Go