The professional company is at your service. We do everything possible to make the process of buying a property at one of the most picturesque and scenic places of the Black Sea coast a happy experience for you.

We are in love with Georgia. It is a true heaven part of the world with a perfect subtropical climate, scenic nature, clean wide beaches, white peak mountains, and unique healing springs. Yet, the most important part of it is the locals who are always willing to help you, share all the happiness and sadness together. There’s no language barrier here. You will always be understood.

GulfStream company group is an international team. For more than two years more than 500 families and residents from all over the world become our good friends and clients. More than 200 of them became property owners, more than 300 families rented cosy sound accommodation at a reasonable price, and more than 50 families asked for our house maintenance service.