  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Niko

Niko

Georgia, Грузия Батуми Нико Пиросмани 6 Индекс 6010
Share using:
QR
Niko
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
niko-batumi.com
Company description

NIKO Real Estate Agency is a professional agency with many years of experience. Our specialization is the sale of real estate in Georgia on the Black Sea coast.

During many years of our successful work, we have achieved really good results in this field and assisted many clients in purchasing comfortable housing.

Over the years we have become even better, improved our knowledge, expanded our capabilities, and built mutually beneficial, trusting relationships with developers and other organizations, allowing us to quickly and professionally resolve any issues.

We are aware of all the pitfalls and know how to deal with them correctly. There is always room for mistakes in the process of acquiring experience, but thanks to our persistence, diligence, faith in our abilities, comprehensive partnership and client support, today our opportunities have reached a new, highly professional level!

NIKO Real Estate Agency is not a newly opened real estate agency in Georgia, but a big friendly team of professionals that by choosing a new marketing strategy has entered not only the markets of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other CIS countries, but also the majority of European countries.

NIKO Real Estate Agency is your choice for reliability, success and security!

Our agents in Georgia
Georgiy Goguadze
Georgiy Goguadze
2 125 properties
Agencies nearby
Gulfstream LTD
51 property

The professional company is at your service. We do everything possible to make the process of buying a property at one of the most picturesque and scenic places of the Black Sea coast a happy experience for you.

We are in love with Georgia. It is a true heaven part of the world with a perfect subtropical climate, scenic nature, clean wide beaches, white peak mountains, and unique healing springs. Yet, the most important part of it is the locals who are always willing to help you, share all the happiness and sadness together. There’s no language barrier here. You will always be understood.

GulfStream company group is an international team. For more than two years more than 500 families and residents from all over the world become our good friends and clients. More than 200 of them became property owners, more than 300 families rented cosy sound accommodation at a reasonable price, and more than 50 families asked for our house maintenance service.

Tbilhouse
1 property

Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.

ODA PROPERTY
14 properties

„ODA PROPERTY“ is a team with 15 years of experience in customer advising service and the real estate market that offers a distinguished, high-level service for property buyers and sellers, with comfort and ease. We are a team that introduced a worldwide well-proven agency service culture to Georgia. The property, that you can own through us, has a full set of accompanying documents. Individual approach, investors needs and requests, are priorities of „ODA PROPERTY“ so let us go that extra mile for you to ensure that all of your needs are successfully met in a professional and honest manner.

MBG Group
1 496 properties

The MBG Group company was founded in 2015. It has come a long and difficult way to take its rightful place in a competitive environment and become one of the most successful examples in its field. The company is constantly renewing itself, closely following the real estate market, and following legislative innovations in this area. It boasts new approaches to the sale of real estate, constant professional development of its realtors, full compliance with the legislation of Georgia, services that take into account the individual characteristics of each person and very competitive prices!

Luxe Real Estate
89 properties

"Luxe Real Estate" professionally provides real estate services to individuals and legal entities in the main market segments: buying and selling apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market, buying and selling suburban real estate, buying and selling commercial properties, renting apartments, renting houses and cottages, renting commercial properties, real estate management and investment activities.

With our help, you will be able to purchase housing in the elite segment. Our agency has a huge number of offers both for sale and for rent, as well as a large number of country houses, cottages, offices, etc. Our brokers and lawyers will help you in selecting the best option for you and will execute the transaction as efficiently and quickly as possible!

Realting.com
Go