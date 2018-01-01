Keller Williams (1983) is a leader in the global property sales market.

Numerous publishers, including Forbes, have recognised the company as one of the top-rated real estate agencies. We currently operate in 52 countries, which helps us to find properties for our clients, even on other continents.

Throughout the world Keller Williams branches apply the American standard of service, built on the professionalism and efficiency that is the foundation of the company. In practice, our work provides honest and reliable customer relationships that guarantee reassurance and peace of mind. Focusing on the client's request, we are attentive to all details of the transaction.

We strive to accurately understand your needs in order to offer the best possible deal!

Our company co-operates with all developers in Poland, all real estate agencies in Poland and has access to a closed database of properties which are not publicly available on the Internet.

While providing services, our agency offers trusted specialists, which can be needed during real estate transactions:

Loan advisors Certified translators Notaries, lawyers, solicitors Construction companies/interiors Architects Interior designers/visualisers

*all specialists speak russian/polish.

We help our clients buy their dreams and see their future become stable!

Our main goal is for the client to feel cared for.

Our main wish is for the customer to discover new opportunities through cooperation with us.

Our priority is your time and comfort!