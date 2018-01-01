  1. Realting.com
Dywizjonu 303 161a
Real estate agency
Русский, Polski
Residential complex Solen Kabaty
Residential complex Solen Kabaty
Warsaw, Poland
from
€214,976
Completion date: 2024
Agency: NEMIGA
Investment description   About investments: Solen Kabaty — is a modern high-standard residential complex located in the Warsaw district of Ursynuv.   Location: The complex is built on Rybaltuv Street in the area of Ursynuv Warsaw (district Kabata). It is located near the southern border of Warsaw and the Kabatsky Forest. Nearby there are key roads that provide quick access to strategically important points of the city.   Infrastructure: In the immediate vicinity of the complex are: supermarkets Żabka, Lidl and Carrefour Express, Rossmann pharmacy, numerous universal shops, cafes, restaurants and bistro, pachcomats, bank points, beauty salons and hairdressers, etc, mochidelko Park and Motyki Park. The shopping center of Ursynuv with the hypermarket of Ashan is located about 3 km from the investment.   Education: The following educational centers are located in the area: therapeutic kindergarten «Effectis», kindergarten №412, private primary school №47. R. Schumann of Primus Foundation, private elementary school Active School.   Medical assistance: Next to the investment are medical centers such as the medical center «Medic», the center of the ultrasound «Kabata Omed», Medical Group «Vertimed+», medical center «Innova-Med», clinic of NZOZ and others.   Sport: Near the complex are: studio Satya yoga, swimming pool Aqua Spa Kabaty, sports grounds, school of martial arts and cross-vorkata «Gladiator», Ursynovsky sports and recreation center with swimming pool «Akva Relax», as well as a skate park in the park on Bazantarni Street. Moreover, the proximity of the vast green areas allows you to play sports in the open air.   Communication: At 350 meters from the investment there are bus stops of routes № 179 and № 504. Metro station M1 «Kabaty» is 1 km away. The road by public transport to the very centre of Warsaw takes almost 40 minutes. The road by car takes almost half an hour (on Pulavskaya Street or on the S79) road.   Architecture: The four-storey modernist block of incorrect layout is made according to a higher standard. Panoramic wooden windows were made and decorative elements were added. In the color range of the facade is dominated by light shades – white, woody, beige.   Manor infrastructure: The investment includes a common recreation area with an outdoor gym, a children's playground and bike racks. There is underground parking for car parking. The residential building also has passenger elevators and storage rooms, and on the ground floor there is a representative lobby with a reception. The complex is suitable for people with disabilities.   About apartments: Apartments with a layout of 2 to 5 rooms are complemented by additional space in the form of balconies, terraces or gardens. The area of the premises varies from 44 to 129 square meters. Apartments are sold in the developer standard or with «turnkey» finishing.   About developer: The complex is built by the international development company Skanska from Sweden, founded in 1887. The company is a member of the Polish Association of development companies and has been continuously operating in the country since 2000, implementing projects of housing, office, service and communal development. Has many industry awards.
Kirill
Kirill
Perfect Place

The Perfect Place office has been working in the real estate market since 2011. We started out in Wroclaw, then opened a new branch in Katowice: now we work all throughout Silesia. Over this period of time, we have accumulated the necessary experience to provide our services at the highest level. We focus primarily on a professional and individual approach to each client. You can rest assured that our innovative tools will provide you with the most cost-effective solutions.

Modern Living Poland

We will provide you with comprehensive services for the purchase and sale of real estate in Poland and abroad. You don't have to worry about technical, legal, or organizational issues. We will guide you step by step through the entire process to make you feel comfortable, and we will be at your disposal at all times.

Prestige Real Estate
Residential property 47 Сommercial property 6
The Prestige Real Estate Warsaw is an experienced, reliable and trustworthy company dealing with long-term rental properties. We pride ourselves on giving professional service to all our clients and our Real Estate Agents are trained to help you achieve your goals. We assist our clients in selecting the right properties, negotiate prices, conduct land and mortgage register searches and prepare legal agreements. Our Agents have an excellent track record in providing service to foreign embassies, international companies, governmental institutions and international relocation companies. You will find on our lists hundreds of very high standard houses and apartments situated in the best Warsaw locations. We have the knowledge and the proven success to help solve your housing needs, so start your journey to a successful real estate experience by contacting our office in Warsaw
Keller Williams Poland

Keller Williams (1983) is a leader in the global property sales market.

Numerous publishers, including Forbes, have recognised the company as one of the top-rated real estate agencies. We currently operate in 52 countries, which helps us to find properties for our clients, even on other continents.

Throughout the world Keller Williams branches apply the American standard of service, built on the professionalism and efficiency that is the foundation of the company. In practice, our work provides honest and reliable customer relationships that guarantee reassurance and peace of mind. Focusing on the client's request, we are attentive to all details of the transaction.

We strive to accurately understand your needs in order to offer the best possible deal!

Our company co-operates with all developers in Poland, all real estate agencies in Poland and has access to a closed database of properties which are not publicly available on the Internet.

While providing services, our agency offers trusted specialists, which can be needed during real estate transactions:

Loan advisors Certified translators Notaries, lawyers, solicitors Construction companies/interiors Architects Interior designers/visualisers

*all specialists speak russian/polish.

We help our clients buy their dreams and see their future become stable!

Our main goal is for the client to feel cared for.

Our main wish is for the customer to discover new opportunities through cooperation with us.

Our priority is your time and comfort!

East West Reals
Residential property 485 Сommercial property 88 Long-term rental 4

East West Reals is the real estate agency in Warsaw which works exclusively under the requests of foreign customers-buyers. We specialize in sales and rental transactions of residential, commercial real estate, houses and land plots in Warsaw. All our agents speak english, russian, polish and have the appropriate licenses! We provide the most comprehensive service, full support for the client for 2-3 years of construction of the facility (when purchase is off-plan from developer).

We offer properties from absolutely all developers in Warsaw (more than 500), we have access to the database with all properties from the owners, and we also cooperate with other real estate agencies (more than 150), so the client turning to us gets full access to all existing property as in the market primary and secondary.

Therefore, the client does not need to contact other agencies. We work exclusively for the requests of foreign customers-buyers, and never represent the interests of the seller during the transaction. We cooperate with professional credit consultants, verified repair firms and architects, notary and lawyer's offices, with licensed translators and we can support you at every stage related to the acquisition of real estate in every (!) issue.

