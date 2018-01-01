  1. Realting.com
UL. DOMANIEWSKA 37 /2.43
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Polski, Lietuvių, Українська
Kamila
Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of renting/buying real estate in Warsaw. The high quality of our services is the key to long-term cooperation with every client. We speak the same language with the client - with you!

LEGER INVEST offers investments in luxury properties worldwide. Our expertise allows us to offer investment opportunities that include several factors such as price, location, size, design, infrastructure, services and economic outlook.
Keller Williams (1983) is a leader in the global property sales market.

Numerous publishers, including Forbes, have recognised the company as one of the top-rated real estate agencies. We currently operate in 52 countries, which helps us to find properties for our clients, even on other continents.

Throughout the world Keller Williams branches apply the American standard of service, built on the professionalism and efficiency that is the foundation of the company. In practice, our work provides honest and reliable customer relationships that guarantee reassurance and peace of mind. Focusing on the client's request, we are attentive to all details of the transaction.

We strive to accurately understand your needs in order to offer the best possible deal!

Our company co-operates with all developers in Poland, all real estate agencies in Poland and has access to a closed database of properties which are not publicly available on the Internet.

While providing services, our agency offers trusted specialists, which can be needed during real estate transactions:

Loan advisors Certified translators Notaries, lawyers, solicitors Construction companies/interiors Architects Interior designers/visualisers

*all specialists speak russian/polish.

We help our clients buy their dreams and see their future become stable!

Our main goal is for the client to feel cared for.

Our main wish is for the customer to discover new opportunities through cooperation with us.

Our priority is your time and comfort!

The roots of the team behind Crowd Real Estate platform are connected with Sadkowski i Wspólnicy law firm and date back to 2004.Thanks to the practice and experience gained in raising finance for investors and developers, we saw the need to create a new quality in the market - a platform connecting project developers and investors jointly developing the Polish real estate market. In 2019 Crowd Real Estate was founded - the first Polish platform allowing Polish real estate developers and investors to raise capital through loan crowdfunding.

