Russia, Saint Petersburg Центральный район
Real estate agency
Русский
www.mirkv.ru
«Mir kvartir» (World of Apartments) has been working with real estate in the center of St. Petersburg since 2003. We are well-versed in this segment, we know everything about old-fund housing, its advantages and disadvantages. Acting as a remote sales office for leading construction companies, we offer the best range of apartments in business- and premium-class houses. We have a high-quality portfolio of in-demand properties in amazing, fabulous and prestigious locations in the Russian Northern Capital.

Agencies nearby
ИП Шайдурова-Владимирская Екатерина Юрьевна
DOMREPOST

Более 2000 завершенных сделок, 20-летний опыт работы в сфере недвижимости, от посуточной аренды до покупки крупной недвижимости. Мы работаем в сфере аренды жилой, коммерческой и загородной недвижимости. У нас есть опыт выкупа заложенной недвижимости и продажи недвижимости под ипотеку. Наша сплоченная команда работает более 10 лет, а наши специалисты преданы своему делу, честны и всегда выполнят любое начатое дело. У нас большая база постоянных клиентов. Ваш успех это и наш успех!

Mezon
402 properties

Our real estate agency has been selling luxury real estate for more than 15 years. The proof of our impeccable reputation is a great amount of grateful reviews from our clients, whom we helped to solve problems with the purchase or sale of residential and commercial real estate. Buying luxury real estate is a profitable investment of your capital. Elite housing is always in trend, regardless of the ascending and descending phases of the economic cycles. The experts of the agency thoroughly monitor the trends of the luxury real estate market, and therefore any deal that MAISON offers is a priori profitable.

Imperiya
3 properties

The Imperia Real Estate Agency is a company that operates in the real estate market. We will always provide you with comprehensive advice on any issues and solve all of your problems as conveniently as possible. The company provides assistance in all types of services related to real estate. Our experienced staff work to ensure that all your questions are resolved professionally and promptly.

Sea&House
1 property

Exclusive luxury real estate in Crimea. Income real estate in warm countries around the world!

