SIA "Mercury Group"

Latvia, Dzirnavu street 87, Riga, LV 1011, Latvia (Латвия)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2001
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Website
www.mercuryestate.com
Company description

Mercury Group has a comprehensive database of a real property and business partners. Our proficient realtors make a formal inspection of all houses and apartments before they are placed in the catalogue.

Today we are offering our clients thousands of exclusive properties: flats, apartments, penthouses, villas, residences, premises, guest houses, hotels, aparthotels, real estate and commercial properties in Europe, USA, and Asia. Due to our practice of individual service, we are able to offer bespoke proposals that meet our clients’ requirements.

Our professional team will provide full assistance: will consult and help to modify the apartment to your liking, will offer legal services on renting and executing purchase and sales transactions, will provide guidance in securing an EU residence permit, will sort out relocation procedures and help to obtain a mortgage credited loan.

Reliability, quality, and customer interests — these are the core values by which we have been driven in our 17 years of operation. This approach has enabled Mercury Group to take a pro-active stand in premium class real estate at an international level, which our clients and partners from all over the world are happy to affirm by feedbacks.

Services
  • Free selection of Real Estate;
  • Management of trip abroad in order to view properties;
  • Consultancy on profitable investments in Real Estate abroad;
  • Legal support of the transactions;
  • Residence permit and citizenship obtainment in Europeran Union, Asian and USA;
  • Rental consultancy;
  • Real Estate management and after sales services;
  • Relocation services, etc.
