MDW Group
ul. Długa 29, 00-238 Warszawa
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
Real Estate Agency in Warsaw and Poznan.
- ➩ Purchase / Sale of residential real estate
- ➩ Rental of residential and commercial real estate
- ➩ Investment Objects - Turnkey Investor Services"
- ➩ Rental Management
- ➩ Organization and supervision of repair work.
We work both in the primary and secondary markets. With all - customers, agents, objects and bases.
And also guarantee:
- ➩ Transparency of cooperation and upholding your financial interests
- ➩ Accelerated search for real estate or buyers and quick registration of transactions
- ➩ Impeccable reputation and liability insurance
Our agents in Poland
Agencies nearby