MDW Group

ul. Długa 29, 00-238 Warszawa
MDW Group
Real estate agency
2020
English, Русский, Polski
real-estate-poland.pl
Company description

Real Estate Agency in Warsaw and Poznan.

  • ➩ Purchase / Sale of residential real estate
  • ➩ Rental of residential and commercial real estate
  • ➩ Investment Objects - Turnkey Investor Services"
  • ➩ Rental Management
  • ➩ Organization and supervision of repair work.

We work both in the primary and secondary markets. With all - customers, agents, objects and bases.

And also guarantee:

  • ➩ Transparency of cooperation and upholding your financial interests
  • ➩ Accelerated search for real estate or buyers and quick registration of transactions
  • ➩ Impeccable reputation and liability insurance
Our agents in Poland
biuro@real-estate-poland.pl
biuro@real-estate-poland.pl
