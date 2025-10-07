John Taylor Cyprus is an international real estate agency with over 160 years of heritage in the world of luxury property. We are located in the heart of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal district — Germasogeia.
Our portfolio features seafront residences, private villas, grand estates, and high-end investment opportunities. We offer our clients not just real estate, but access to truly exceptional possibilities.
The John Taylor Cyprus team includes not only property brokers but also appraisers, lawyers, and travel specialists. Through successful collaborations, we provide privileged access to luxury automobiles and fine jewelry at the most competitive prices.
Every stage of the process is handled with the utmost transparency, security, and meticulous attention to detail.
At John Taylor Cyprus, we go beyond traditional real estate. We provide a full spectrum of services designed to meet the lifestyle and investment needs of our international clientele with precision, discretion, and expertise.
Real Estate Advisory
We specialize in the acquisition, sale, and rental of luxury residences, seafront villas, and investment-grade developments. Our experts provide tailored property sourcing, market analysis, and professional valuation to ensure every transaction delivers both emotional and financial value.
Investment & Asset Management
Our team advises investors on strategic property acquisitions and development opportunities across Cyprus. We provide due diligence, market insight, and investment structuring to optimize returns and long-term growth potential.
Immigration & Residency Services
We assist clients in obtaining Cyprus Permanent Residency and European Citizenship through real estate investment. From eligibility assessment to document preparation and submission, our legal partners ensure a seamless and secure process.
Company & Bank Account Setup
Through our trusted network of financial and legal professionals, we facilitate company incorporation and bank account opening for individuals and investors. Our support covers every step — from document verification to compliance guidance — ensuring confidentiality and efficiency.
Lifestyle Concierge
We believe luxury extends beyond property. Our clients enjoy access to private travel arrangements, luxury automobiles, and fine jewelry partnerships, allowing them to experience Cyprus in the most exclusive way possible.