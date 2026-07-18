Lada Rielt

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The real estate agency Molnar was founded with a single goal - to make all available real estate transactions professionally, efficiently and maximally transparent for the client.
Real estate of Belarus is the main area of our activities, but the field of our interests is much wider.
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The real estate agency «Garant Real Estate» LLC is one of the largest real estate agencies in Minsk.
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We help our customers take a very important step in life - to sell or acquire residential meters, to acquire a land plot for the construction of their house in the very place in the suburbs whe…