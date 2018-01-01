Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.

Here are the people who set standards on the Croatian real estate market. Our advantage is our dedication to clients and business. We live our business, and the satisfaction after a well-done job is our most significant award. Recommendations of satisfied customers are the best indicator for the future. A proactive and dynamic team resolves all the challenges.

In Opereta, we believe there is nothing more powerful or important than home. That is why, for over 18 years now, we help people find the real estate of their dreams and successfully sell their property.

Our expert team of agents and associates uses the best tools. It invests the maximum effort to accomplish our mission ethically and honestly be at service to people so that they can feel the power of a natural home.

Customer satisfaction and security are our priorities; that is what all our clients confirm. Our continuous learning and investing in our education keep us at the very top of real estate experts in Croatia. We participate in foreign conferences and have renowned abroad partners that provide global action. Our top legal team is in charge of all legal issues and affairs, while Opereta Projektiranje, with its team of architects, is at your disposal to design your space, interior decoration and much more.