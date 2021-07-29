  1. Realting.com
Portugal, Quarteira Fonte Santa
;
Ideal Homes International
Real estate agency
2012
English, Portugues
www.idealhomesportugal.com
Company description

At Ideal Homes Portugal, for ten years we have assisted people like you in purchasing property in the Algarve, Lisbon and Portugal. We pride ourselves in offering a friendly, personal service and since we want your experience with us to be as pleasant as possible, we put in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for you.
 
Ideal Homes Portugal understands that purchasing property, especially abroad, can be a daunting experience. As a result, we offer you our property quality guarantee. With over ten years of hands on experience of personally selecting each and every one of the properties that we sell, you can rest assured that the property we have to offer is of the best possible quality. We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the calibre of our homes.
 
Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading Real Estate Services firm in the Algarve due to its Founders knowledge and expertise in the area, having worked for several years in the International Property sector, both in Portugal and worldwide. We specialise in providing services for clients looking to purchase in Portugal, throughout the whole purchase process and beyond, we always provide full support to our clients.
 
With a dedicated team of friendly and experienced staff, we can advise you on all aspects of property ownership in Portugal. Working with the right people when dealing with a foreign country is always important wherever you go. 
 
Through our long established links with developers, other agents and owners in the Algarve you can be sure that Ideal Homes Portugal will find you the ideal home to suit your needs, whether that is as a second home, an investment, or a future primary home. We also have contacts for reliable furniture suppliers, gardeners and all that you could need to personalise your new home in the Algarve.

Services

Right from the start of the journey to finding your dream home overseas we’ll be with you every step of the way. From arranging our bespoke property viewing experiences, to helping you through all the legal and financial processes, we are always willing and able with help and advice.

We continue even after the keys are in your hand, with our fantastic After Sales team who can help with anything from checking your post to a full rental management service for those of you making an investment. Follow in the footsteps of our many clients who we have helped find their Ideal Home in the sun. 

Apartments
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with garage in Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with garage
Quarteira
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely one bedroom apartment for sale in Vilamoura situated in a private condominium close…
€ 190,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Quarteira
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This modern first-floor T1+1, 2 bathroom apartment is centrally located on the increasingly …
€ 295,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Lagos
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Situated in the city of Lagos, the Ancora development has already been a success amongst peo…
€ 345,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with energy certificate in Quarteira, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with energy certificate
Quarteira
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We are proud to present to you this lovely, south facing apartment for sale in Vilamoura, si…
€ 164,995
Houses
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Mexilhoeira Grande
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
A beautiful three bedroom villa for sale in Portimão, currently under construction it is sit…
€ 455,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Paderne, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Paderne
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
This stunning linked villa is set in a quiet condominium just outside the traditional Portug…
€ 399,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with fireplace in Sao Marcos da Serra, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with fireplace
Sao Marcos da Serra
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Perfectly nestled inside seven hectares of Algarves beautiful mountains, in the historic vil…
€ 475,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Lagos
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
A spectacular villa for sale in Lagos, situated within one of the most prestigious locations…
€ 2,500,000
