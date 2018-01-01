Gloriahomes

Casamayor is a specialist in marketing and closing all types of real estate transactions. With 50 years of experience and with professionalized family business values adapted to market changes, Casamayor has achieved, thanks to its team and strategy, strengthen as a reference mark in the Levante area. During its history, the quality of service to our clients has always prevailed with total honesty and transparency. Currently, Casamayor is made up of more than 30 professionals with extensive experience in the marketing and real estate consulting sector whose daily work is key to achieving the objectives set.

OUR STRONG POINTS

Knowledge and experience; We have been at the customer's service for 50 years. Commitment to the client Professionalized family business Service amplitude ( diversification ) Highly qualified human team, with extensive training and customer-oriented Wide operating structure Back office specialized in organization and PBC to meet the quality requirements of each of our clients Our legal department supervises and controls each operation