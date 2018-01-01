  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Gloriahomes

Gloriahomes

Calle Azorin, 29, Bajo, Torrevieja (Alicante), 03181
;
Gloriahomes
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
Languages
Русский, Español, Українська
Website
Website
gloriahomes.es
Company description

Gloria Homes real estate agency will be glad to help you purchase housing in Spain. Our cooperation will be based on our experience, knowledge, constant improvement of services, trust, transparency and price-quality relationship. Besides being our job, it is our way of life! Therefore, many of our clients have already become our friends!

Our agents in Spain
Roman Kozer
Roman Kozer
48 properties
Agencies nearby
Inmobiliaria Casamayor
265 properties

Casamayor is a specialist in marketing and closing all types of real estate transactions. With 50 years of experience and with professionalized family business values adapted to market changes, Casamayor has achieved, thanks to its team and strategy, strengthen as a reference mark in the Levante area. During its history, the quality of service to our clients has always prevailed with total honesty and transparency. Currently, Casamayor is made up of more than 30 professionals with extensive experience in the marketing and real estate consulting sector whose daily work is key to achieving the objectives set.

OUR STRONG POINTS

Knowledge and experience; We have been at the customer's service for 50 years. Commitment to the client Professionalized family business Service amplitude ( diversification ) Highly qualified human team, with extensive training and customer-oriented Wide operating structure  Back office specialized in organization and PBC to meet the quality requirements of each of our clients Our legal department supervises and controls each operation  
Alicante Realestate
511 properties

Alicante Real Estate is a real estate agency specializing in the sale of new housing and second-hand homes in the southern part of Alicante Province in places like Alicante City, Santa Pola, La Marina, Guardamar, La Mata, Torrevieja and the Orihuela Costa. With the best team of qualified estate agents in the area, Alicante Real Estate provides professional, competent service and will be with you every step of the way towards your goal of buying or selling a home or business in the area where we operate.

We have a large catalogue where customers can find all kinds of properties such as apartments, villas, studios, townhouses and businesses. And every step of the way you will receive honest advice and information regarding the myriad of details that must be addressed before you take possession of your new home.

Planeta Spain

Planeta Spain is a forward-looking real estate company which helps you find any residential or commercial real estate to your liking. We will help you choose your future home, introduce you to all the surrounding areas and attractions. You will also receive full information about the selected object and its design. Planeta Spain offers real estate directly from the developer without any intermediaries, on the most favourable terms with flexible payment system and instalment payments. Our specialists will provide legal assistance and full support of the transaction at all stages, and help you get a loan.

Dunamar Urbana SL
39 properties

Dunamar Urbana is a company with extensive experience in the field of real estate, as well as with a clearly defined goal: excellence in the service of our customers. The scope is based mainly on the sale of apartments and apartments in the cities of Torrevieja, Alicante, Costa Blanca where we have a wide selection of new buildings and secondary housing. With the support of the best and most qualified specialists, we offer professional advice for buying a house with more transparent and simple conditions.

Cleox Inversiones
92 properties

We are an experienced Real Estate Agency in Marbella, Costa del Sol. We have been open since 2004, but both partners (Enrique Dominguez and Karen Yelin), have been working in the real estate sector for many years before. We are currently the representatives of EREN (European Real Estate Network) on the Costa del Sol, a network of European real estate agencies working in the luxury market.

At Cleox Inversiones we strive every day to have the best properties for everyone who wants to invest on the Costa del Sol. In Mijas, Marbella, Benahavis, Estepona and Sotogrande, near the sea or in the mountains.

We have more than 20,000 properties chosen to make all your dreams come true: front line beach properties, unique properties, golf villas, mansions in La Zagaleta, new developments, plots and projects for luxury villas.

Our team will accompany you from the beginning so that you can find the home of your dreams and make your investment safe and secure.

Realting.com
Go