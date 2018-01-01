  1. Realting.com
Marjanishvili 16
Real estate agency
2023
Русский
gean.ge
ODA PROPERTY
Residential property 26 Сommercial property 1

„ODA PROPERTY“ is a team with 15 years of experience in customer advising service and the real estate market that offers a distinguished, high-level service for property buyers and sellers, with comfort and ease. We are a team that introduced a worldwide well-proven agency service culture to Georgia. The property, that you can own through us, has a full set of accompanying documents. Individual approach, investors needs and requests, are priorities of „ODA PROPERTY“ so let us go that extra mile for you to ensure that all of your needs are successfully met in a professional and honest manner.

Mardi Holding
Residential property 2
LTD «Mardi House» is a construction company in Batumi, which is becoming more successful and popular each year. On the construction and development market, the company occupies a separate niche, being held in esteem by both customers and competitors. It mainly focuses on the construction of residential complexes and hotel-type houses. «Mardi House» is a subsidiary of LTD «Mardi Holding», which has been operating successfully in various areas (tobacco production, international air transportation, food production, and much more) for 24 years. Mardi Holding is also well-known outside Georgia: the company has business partners in Belgium, Belarus, Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Turkey, and the Netherlands.
Geo Estate
New buildings 32 Residential property 442

Geo Estate — is a real estate agency founded in 2018 in Batumi. The company specializes in investments in luxury, new-build property with increased profitability. We provide our customers with personal and comprehensive expert assistance, as well as legal support at every stage of the deal. Moreover, we do not charge you a commission and thanks to our knowledge of market conjecture guarantee the best property price, which allows you to buy real estate cheaper and with more favorable conditions, than if you purchase it from the developer directly.

Geos
Residential property 104 Сommercial property 32 Long-term rental 29

The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as residential/commercial rentals. We work with wide variety of local companies that specialize in construction of new buildings, and rental agencies for the for apartments and country real estate. “GEOS” adheres to the accepted international standards of business activity, while supporting building of civilized relations in the real estate market in Georgia. The system of management of our company has withstood the test of time by our successful work. All of the above confirms high quality of services, transparency, and flexibility to create success in all of our endeavourers in all the regions that GEOS has representative offices. Our Purpose as professionals – «All the best that is in the real estate market - for you» Our services are : New buildings Furnished aparatment for rent Sales Buying Consultation But we’ll make more fore you!

ELT Building
Residential property 1

Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017.

The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-developed surrounding amenities and a number of advantages.

Elt Building is an affiliated company of the financial organization Elt company existing for 15 years since the business-environment has not been created in the country. The company’s main occupation is a pawn shop chain which is successfully handled by more than 150 colleagues in 22 service centers.

The construction company Elt Building is building materials of high quality, innovative technologies, modern and comfortable design, responsibility, reliability, correct management and well-trained staff.

The company already has business relationships with reliable partners in Ukraine, Russia, Qazaqstan, Israel, Spain, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia. 

Our man goal is creating a modern, comfortable, healthy and safe environment in the current and other next projects.

