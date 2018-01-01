  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. G.A Group

G.A Group

Tbilisi
;
G.A Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
I recommend
1 commercial properties
Our agents in Georgia
Tornike Asratashvili
Tornike Asratashvili
4 properties
Agencies nearby
Niko
542 properties

NIKO Real Estate Agency is a professional agency with many years of experience. Our specialization is the sale of real estate in Georgia on the Black Sea coast. During many years of our successful work, we have achieved really good results in this field and assisted many clients in purchasing comfortable housing. Over the years we have become even better, improved our knowledge, expanded our capabilities, and built mutually beneficial, trusting relationships with developers and other organizations, allowing us to quickly and professionally resolve any issues. We are aware of all the pitfalls and know how to deal with them correctly. There is always room for mistakes in the process of acquiring experience, but thanks to our persistence, diligence, faith in our abilities, comprehensive partnership and client support, today our opportunities have reached a new, highly professional level! NIKO Real Estate Agency is not a newly opened real estate agency in Georgia, but a big friendly team of professionals that by choosing a new marketing strategy has entered not only the markets of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other CIS countries, but also the majority of European countries. NIKO Real Estate Agency is your choice for reliability, success and security!

Tbilhouse
1 property

Our company Tbilhouse has been on the market since 2015, and since 1998 it has been operating under a different name. Our profile Buy-Sell-Rent. any real estate.

Mardi Holding
2 properties
LTD «Mardi House» is a construction company in Batumi, which is becoming more successful and popular each year. On the construction and development market, the company occupies a separate niche, being held in esteem by both customers and competitors. It mainly focuses on the construction of residential complexes and hotel-type houses. «Mardi House» is a subsidiary of LTD «Mardi Holding», which has been operating successfully in various areas (tobacco production, international air transportation, food production, and much more) for 24 years. Mardi Holding is also well-known outside Georgia: the company has business partners in Belgium, Belarus, Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Turkey, and the Netherlands.
RECOM
500 properties

Experienced specialists of our company will help you choose and purchase real estate in Batumi on conditions that suit you first.

Recom will satisfy your need for a safe and comfortable stay.

Our mission – to make your choice optimal using your experience and new technologies.

Gratuitous service. For our customers, real estate purchase services in Batumi are provided free of charge. The commission is paid by the owner, developer.

No prepayment. We do not charge prepayments or collateral from customers, thereby not depriving them of their freedom of action and choice.

We help save. We sell real estate at the price of the developer, we agree with the developer about the discount and installment plan.

We provide comfort. At a convenient time for the client, we organize a viewing. We organize a remote purchase of real estate.

Geos
136 properties

The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as residential/commercial rentals. We work with wide variety of local companies that specialize in construction of new buildings, and rental agencies for the for apartments and country real estate. “GEOS” adheres to the accepted international standards of business activity, while supporting building of civilized relations in the real estate market in Georgia. The system of management of our company has withstood the test of time by our successful work. All of the above confirms high quality of services, transparency, and flexibility to create success in all of our endeavourers in all the regions that GEOS has representative offices. Our Purpose as professionals – «All the best that is in the real estate market - for you» Our services are : New buildings Furnished aparatment for rent Sales Buying Consultation But we’ll make more fore you!

Realting.com
Go