Turkey, Ataköy 7.8.9.10. Kısım Çobançeşme E-5 Yan Yol Caddesi No:16/2 Selenium Retro 9 kat 15 office 113, 34203 Bakırköy/İstanbul
Real estate agency
2017
English, Русский, Türkçe
foainvest.net
FOA INVEST

We help clients profitably invest in real estate in Turkey, receiving citizenship of the country. We take care of all the design and make your experience of investing in Turkish real estate as comfortable and positive as possible.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

The FOA Invest – team is more than thirty professionals who go to the goal together. Our main feature of — everyone perceives the company as their own, and is laid out completely for the common cause. We put our knowledge and experience in real estate and immigration to Turkey at the service of the most important people for the company — of our customers.

WHAT DO WE PROPOSE?

We consider all the objects that are in our catalog in terms of benefits for customers. We offer real estate for different needs and budget, honestly talking about the advantages and hidden disadvantages, we help to see all the investment advantages of each object.

VISION AND GOALS

FOA Invest is actively developing, we use the accumulated experience in real estate markets not only in Turkey, but also in other countries: Spain, USA, Great Britain, UAE. The next goal of FOA Invest – is to enter new international markets, where we are also ready to offer our customers the best choice, optimal prices and comfortable cooperation.

Services

-Finding the most suitable projects in Turkey,
-Providing Citizenship and residence permit by investment programs to our clients,
-Property management and interior design. 
-Free real estate and legal consultation in English, Russian, Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Urdu, Norwegian, Chinese and Turkish languages. 

22 new buildings
Sovremennyy ZhK v samom centre Stambula
Sovremennyy ZhK v samom centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Real estate agency: FOA INVEST

A new residential complex consisting of 360 apartments and commercial premises, built on an area of 14,500 square meters and located in the Kartal area on the Asian side of Istanbul. 

The project attracts special attention thanks to its developed infrastructure, where there are a huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as a developed system of transport hubs.

External infrastructure:

Shopping centers Istmarina, İKEA, Kartal Viaport, Kurtkoy, Home City Piazza, Hilletown. Universities Gedik Üniversitesi, Medeniyet Üni. Kurtköy Kampüsü, İTÜ Denizcilik Fakültesi, Sabancı Üniversitesi.

Main advantages: High investment value, thoughtful architecture and ergonomic design, luxurious sea and princely views, proximity to the main transport arteries, developed external infrastructure with a large assortment of educational institutions, hospitals, socio-cultural objects

The project is a residential complex consisting of 360 apartments with luxurious panoramic views of the sea and the Prince Islands, as well as commercial premises. For future residents and investors, the complex offers the following types of layouts: from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, the area of which varies from 39 to 151 square meters. Some apartment layouts include balconies and terraces. 

Internal infrastructure: fitness room, indoor pool, bicycle paths, playgrounds, outdoor and indoor parking 

Roskoshnyy ZhK v centre Stambula
Roskoshnyy ZhK v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Real estate agency: FOA INVEST

The project is located in the center of a busy city, the Shishli district, the Beaumontti microdistrict. 

The complex is a multifunctional project consisting of apartments, office rooms, shops, as well as a 5-star hotel. The LCD is located on a plot with a total area of 170,000 m2 and consists of 3 blocks, two of which are residential, and in the third - a hotel with 170 rooms.  

Shishli – is a prestigious area that has been a center of trade for decades, a place of concentration of luxury hotels, boutiques, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants in Istanbul. 

External infrastructure: Shishli and Osmanbey metro stations, Okmeidany hospital, Vodafone Park multifunctional stadium, Dolmabahce Palace, Jevahir shopping center, Miniature park, Dolmabahce tunnel, Kagytkhan tunnel. 

The facility offers future tenants and investors both residential facilities and office and retail premises. LCD includes 840 residential units with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 63 to 241 sq.m, as well as 17 stores and three offices. All the interiors of the elite complex look elegant and aesthetic through the use of high-quality materials and innovative technologies in construction.  

Internal infrastructure: parking, indoor / outdoor / children's pools, terraces, fitness room, sauna, spa, hammam, cafe / restaurant, children's playground, garden, 24 hour security, cameras and security systems 24/7, walking area with landscape design.

The elite complex differs from other luxurious residential complexes of Istanbul, due to its unique location, developed infrastructure, the presence of main transport hubs, and most importantly, high investment profitability.

Samyy zelenyy i ekologichnyy ZhK v Stambule
Samyy zelenyy i ekologichnyy ZhK v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: FOA INVEST

94 square meters of green territory falls on one apartment of this object. A botanical garden and an artificial lake in their own yard will provide life in harmony with nature in the heart of the Istanbul region of Bachelieuvelier.

At the same time, getting from the district to anywhere in Istanbul will not be difficult. It is conveniently connected to the main transport arteries of the city. You can get to Bakyrkoy in 12 minutes, and to Taksim — in 25 minutes.

The area is saturated with social infrastructure. Three clinics are located at once within a five-minute walk from the residential complex. And in four minutes you can reach the nearest university, which makes the facility especially convenient for students to live. Within a 15-minute walk from the complex, there are four shopping centers at once.

The facility covers an area of 120 thousand square meters. The area of green spaces is 42 thousand square meters. In total, the residential complex has 11 buildings, 796 apartments and 29 commercial facilities.  The most common layout types 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 — more than 300 apartments of each of these types are available for purchase. Also in the residential complex there are 80 apartments 4 + 1 and one apartment 5 + 1 for a large and friendly family.

Each apartment has a balcony. And in each building there is a spacious common terrace, where it is pleasant to relax and admire the opening landscapes on a fine day.

The facility has a large parking lot, which is designed for 1700 cars. Many of them are equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles. The internal social infrastructure is represented by indoor and outdoor pools, its own street with shops, treadmills and a yoga platform, as well as an open-air cinema.

FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
Derekoey, Turkey
Derekoey, Turkey
from € 1,099,268
460 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: FOA INVEST

We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE!

Our project is located in the elite area of Gyumyuluk in the Bodrum region.

Gyumyushlyuk District — is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. Here there is all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life – hotels of various stellarities, restaurants ( especially with fish cuisine ), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have gentle entry into the water and are rightfully considered one of the best in the city.

FOA MARE is attractive for both life and investment. Completed objects in this area already currently cost an average of 400-700 thousand dollars. more expensive!

Technical characteristics of villas:

Each villa is located on its own land plot with a total area of 7,500 sq.m., on the territory of this site there is an outdoor pool of 30 sq.m., measuring 10x3 m. And a depth of 1.8 m.

The construction project provides for different villa layouts, depending on the layout / villa you have chosen, the area ( gross ) varies from 390 to 460 sq.m.

The villa is rented to the owner with a ( turnkey ) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele ( hood, dishwasher, hob and oven ). Also, all villas have a « warm » floor system. At the request of the buyer, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. Ceiling height in all villas 3.10 – 3.20 meters.

The project also provides for landscape design: olive trees from 400 to 1100 years old ( all trees with documents )

Each section is fenced 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence ( trees / decorative shrub )

As for the documentary part: the developer concludes with the buyer a notarial contract of sale, with which he can be applied for citizenship. Documents for the ( Tapu ) object will be ready and issued within 2 months.

Let yourself enjoy the luxury and comfort with FOA MARE now!

Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Real estate agency: FOA INVEST

A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region.

Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine. 

Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo. 

The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul. 

The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses.

Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA

Bayramberdi Agabalov
Bayramberdi Agabalov
1 properties
