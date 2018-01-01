Company description

FOA INVEST

We help clients profitably invest in real estate in Turkey, receiving citizenship of the country. We take care of all the design and make your experience of investing in Turkish real estate as comfortable and positive as possible.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

The FOA Invest – team is more than thirty professionals who go to the goal together. Our main feature of — everyone perceives the company as their own, and is laid out completely for the common cause. We put our knowledge and experience in real estate and immigration to Turkey at the service of the most important people for the company — of our customers.

WHAT DO WE PROPOSE?

We consider all the objects that are in our catalog in terms of benefits for customers. We offer real estate for different needs and budget, honestly talking about the advantages and hidden disadvantages, we help to see all the investment advantages of each object.

VISION AND GOALS

FOA Invest is actively developing, we use the accumulated experience in real estate markets not only in Turkey, but also in other countries: Spain, USA, Great Britain, UAE. The next goal of FOA Invest – is to enter new international markets, where we are also ready to offer our customers the best choice, optimal prices and comfortable cooperation.