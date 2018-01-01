  1. Realting.com
Flatiko Real Estate

Georgia, Georgia, Tbilisi, Mtatsminda District, Giorgi Leonidze Street, N 2a, Area N7, Floor 5
Flatiko Real Estate
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues, Українська
Website
flatiko.ge
Company description

Flatiko is a leading real estate agency in Tbilisi, Georgia that offers services for finding the best housing and investment opportunities throughout the country. We specialize in commercial and residential properties, including apartments, houses, offices, shopping centers, and land plots. Our specialists have deep knowledge of the real estate market and can help you find the optimal solution for your investment. With us, you can be sure that your investment in real estate will be maximally effective. 

Services
  • Off-plan real estate selling
  • Consultations
  • Deals suppot
New buildings
White Square Shartava
Residential quarter White Square Shartava
Tbilisi, Georgia
from € 64,121
62–195 m² 8 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Flatiko LLC

The Shartava complex is a new development project from White Square located on Shartava Street in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. The project offers a prime location, perfect for those who want to live an active lifestyle or for those looking for an investment or rental opportunity. Construction of the complex has already begun, with an expected completion date of April 2024.

Oval in Batumi
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 42,396
31–61 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Real estate agency: Flatiko LLC

A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment.

Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.

Cube in Batumi
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 50,734
36–44 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Real estate agency: Flatiko LLC

The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other.

The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views.

The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.

Wyndham Grand Aqua
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from € 25,733
31–101 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: Flatiko LLC

The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia!
This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center.
Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!

Wyndham Grand Family Club
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
Completion date: 2025
Real estate agency: Flatiko LLC

Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, being developed in the ecologically cleanest part of Batumi — a village called Gonio. This is the first-of-its-kind club-style complex in Georgia, being a part of a huge Wyndham Hotel & Resorts network. This luxurious family-friendly complex will offer 90 premium amenities for residents, tourists, and their children, making it an attractive investment opportunity with high guaranteed returns written in the contract and with a unique buyback option by the increased price after 3 years.

By being a part of the Wyndham network the investors can also count on guaranteed ROI written strictly in the contract. By being a part of a branded hotel, it has an advantage over any other hotel complexes by having higher occupancy rates, which makes the investment in this kind of complex very competitive in the region. Investors can also count on a buyback option after 3 years. Contact us for more information!

Our agents in Georgia
Ivan Dunets
Ivan Dunets
95 properties
Vladislav Kuzin
Vladislav Kuzin
Agencies nearby
ODA PROPERTY
14 properties

„ODA PROPERTY“ is a team with 15 years of experience in customer advising service and the real estate market that offers a distinguished, high-level service for property buyers and sellers, with comfort and ease. We are a team that introduced a worldwide well-proven agency service culture to Georgia. The property, that you can own through us, has a full set of accompanying documents. Individual approach, investors needs and requests, are priorities of „ODA PROPERTY“ so let us go that extra mile for you to ensure that all of your needs are successfully met in a professional and honest manner.

Geo Estate
91 property

Geo Estate — is a real estate agency founded in 2018 in Batumi. The company specializes in investments in luxury, new-build property with increased profitability. We provide our customers with personal and comprehensive expert assistance, as well as legal support at every stage of the deal. Moreover, we do not charge you a commission and thanks to our knowledge of market conjecture guarantee the best property price, which allows you to buy real estate cheaper and with more favorable conditions, than if you purchase it from the developer directly.

Basidon
3 properties

More than 15 years of experience, consultations and a full package of real estate services.

Geos
136 properties

The real estate agency “GEOS” is a Baltic company with an operational experience in European market . We protect the interests of our clients and give maximum attention to their needs, providing assistance both for buying and selling transactions of the real estate in Georgia, as well as residential/commercial rentals. We work with wide variety of local companies that specialize in construction of new buildings, and rental agencies for the for apartments and country real estate. “GEOS” adheres to the accepted international standards of business activity, while supporting building of civilized relations in the real estate market in Georgia. The system of management of our company has withstood the test of time by our successful work. All of the above confirms high quality of services, transparency, and flexibility to create success in all of our endeavourers in all the regions that GEOS has representative offices. Our Purpose as professionals – «All the best that is in the real estate market - for you» Our services are : New buildings Furnished aparatment for rent Sales Buying Consultation But we’ll make more fore you!

Gulfstream LTD
51 property

The professional company is at your service. We do everything possible to make the process of buying a property at one of the most picturesque and scenic places of the Black Sea coast a happy experience for you.

We are in love with Georgia. It is a true heaven part of the world with a perfect subtropical climate, scenic nature, clean wide beaches, white peak mountains, and unique healing springs. Yet, the most important part of it is the locals who are always willing to help you, share all the happiness and sadness together. There’s no language barrier here. You will always be understood.

GulfStream company group is an international team. For more than two years more than 500 families and residents from all over the world become our good friends and clients. More than 200 of them became property owners, more than 300 families rented cosy sound accommodation at a reasonable price, and more than 50 families asked for our house maintenance service.

