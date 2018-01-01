Flatiko Real Estate
Georgia, Georgia, Tbilisi, Mtatsminda District, Giorgi Leonidze Street, N 2a, Area N7, Floor 5
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues, Українська
Website
Company description
Flatiko is a leading real estate agency in Tbilisi, Georgia that offers services for finding the best housing and investment opportunities throughout the country. We specialize in commercial and residential properties, including apartments, houses, offices, shopping centers, and land plots. Our specialists have deep knowledge of the real estate market and can help you find the optimal solution for your investment. With us, you can be sure that your investment in real estate will be maximally effective.
Services
- Off-plan real estate selling
- Consultations
- Deals suppot
Apartments
Houses
New buildings
