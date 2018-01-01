  1. Realting.com
UAE, 304, Bay Square Building 13, Bay Square, Business Bay, Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 215088
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2009
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.famproperties.com
Company description

We are a technologically oriented real estate agency and help investors, landlords and tenants seeking to increase value achieve excellent results by offering recommendations based on both honesty and strong market principles. As a member of the fäm Group and with an annual income of more than 1.8 billion dirhams, fäm Properties is the leading company in the real estate of the UAE.

We are focused on providing objective information in real time for our customers. To do this, fäm has developed its own technology based on Oracle, which is several steps ahead of other companies in the market. At the same time, instead of being a universal, we focus on key regions of the UAE, which gives our agents an even deeper focus and understanding. This combination of technology and human intelligence gives our customers an unprecedented opportunity to make better decisions faster.

fäm built its reputation on absolute honesty. This is not just a marketing phrase or an empty value. This is the approach that underlies who we are and why we do business. We were founded in 2009 during the most severe global economic crisis. Since then, we have been proving again and again that our customers are buying from us because of our excellent understanding, but they are returning to us because we have earned their trust.

The best technology. The best values. It is our approach that provides better results.

Services

 

New buildings
See all 1 new building
Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026
Real estate agency: fäm Properties

Introducing one of the most innovative and multifunctional projects that Dubai has ever seen, offering a luxurious lifestyle in one of the developing areas of the city, with access to endless amenities.

The complex will consist of five towers with a height of 30 to 66 floors. 

All living quarters will be equipped with a laundry / utility room, and all apartments with 3-4 bedrooms will have a room for servants. Some apartments will have a classroom.

Each apartment will have at least one balcony or garden, from where future residents will be able to enjoy amazing views of Ras Al Khor, a crystal lagoon and an 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the complex. 

Convenience 

  • Heavenly gardens and terraces with amazing views of the horizon of Dubai, Ras al-Khor and the Crystal Lagoon.
  • Full library
  • Gym with treadmills, static bicycles, treadmill.
  • Shopping center 
  • Pool for adults and children
  • Four interconnected courtyards
  • Children's play area
  • 12 elevators in each building
  • Sobha Cafe and barbecue area. 
  • Premium Golf Course Pitch & Putt designed by Gary Pleyer
  • Exclusive club house with first-class amenities and patio overlooking the golf course
  • Wellness Park, Family Park, Fitness Park and Adult Park
  • 8 million square feet of promenade, 30% of open green areas, 2 international schools
  • Crystal lagoon

Location

  • Just a 15-minute drive from Dubai Center, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport. Near the recently planned metro line, close to the world's new largest shopping center and indoor ski slope, just minutes from the center of Dubai. Transport accessibility
  • 6 minutes to the Sobha Hartland Community complex with a lagoon and two international schools.
  • 10 minutes to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve
  • 10 minutes to the shopping centers The Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall
  • 12 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Center
  • 14 minutes to Zabil Park, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame
  • 10 minutes to Dubai International Airport
  • 3 min to the medical center of Nadd Al Hammar
  • 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa / city center
  • Service charge 20 AED / sq.ft

Sky terrace

Stunning views of the city open from the magnificent heavenly terrace in each tower. Bright shades of theme yards and golf courses will give you a sense of serenity when you admire the horizon painted in the myriad of shades. 

Each of the 5 towers has a cave with a high lobby, small barbecue facilities, relaxation and private parties, as well as a thematic courtyard, interconnected on the 6th floor.

Four theme yards. 

Keep the harmony of your soul in four exclusive theme yards interconnected. Swim in the pool, put yourself in shape in the gym or take a walk along green alleys with a landscape design to relieve the stress of everyday life. 

World Class Golf Course

Stylishly play golf on the 18-hole pit and patch field, each of which is carefully designed by a famous player.

Our agents in UAE
vlad@famproperties.com
vlad@famproperties.com
