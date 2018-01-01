Company description

We are a technologically oriented real estate agency and help investors, landlords and tenants seeking to increase value achieve excellent results by offering recommendations based on both honesty and strong market principles. As a member of the fäm Group and with an annual income of more than 1.8 billion dirhams, fäm Properties is the leading company in the real estate of the UAE.

We are focused on providing objective information in real time for our customers. To do this, fäm has developed its own technology based on Oracle, which is several steps ahead of other companies in the market. At the same time, instead of being a universal, we focus on key regions of the UAE, which gives our agents an even deeper focus and understanding. This combination of technology and human intelligence gives our customers an unprecedented opportunity to make better decisions faster.

fäm built its reputation on absolute honesty. This is not just a marketing phrase or an empty value. This is the approach that underlies who we are and why we do business. We were founded in 2009 during the most severe global economic crisis. Since then, we have been proving again and again that our customers are buying from us because of our excellent understanding, but they are returning to us because we have earned their trust.

The best technology. The best values. It is our approach that provides better results.