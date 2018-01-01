  1. Realting.com
UAE, Garhoud, Red Avenue Building, 206V, P.O.Box 183629 Dubai, United Arab Emirates (ОАЭ)
Elite Estates Real Estate Broker
Real estate agency
English
www.eliteestates.ae
Company description

We select for you the best properties in the market that combine high construction quality, the right location and the high return on investment at the same time.

Our agents in UAE
Khaled Shamma
Khaled Shamma
405 properties
Mira
33 properties

Mira Real Estate is a lavish real estate network that employs the finest real estate agents. Our team specializes in high-end properties on the most exclusive real estate market of Dubai. Mira Real Estate is accredited by the top developers of Dubai, offering the choice of more than 400 projects. Our company is a professional real estate broker, we give consultations to investors, provide services for buyers and sellers of elite real estate in Dubai. With our unequalled experience and knowledge of the market, Mira Real Estate remains the leading brokerage company in Dubai. We serve as the intermediaries for many of the largest residential property purchase and sale transactions in the city, including numerous record-breaking deals. We offer an extraordinary selection of prestigious properties for sale.

Golden Gateway Real Estate Brokers
A high-touch real estate known for our extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to client Expect to receive a tailor-made solution to meet your investment requirements depending on whether the emphasis is location, price or a financial budget. We guide our clients through the entire process of buying property in Dubai. We provide help and assistance with every step of the way. We have a keen focus on meeting regulation, a passionate and dedicated team that ensures superior customer service, and we are committed to investing in the best.
Crystal real Estate FZ-LLC
19 properties

Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC, established in December 2020, with professional consultants in real estate brokerage located in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

We provide professional real estate brokerage services to our customers to ensure maximum satisfaction and transparent real estate transactions.

Our philosophy is based entirely on the principles of firm customer service. All of our property consultants provide a high level of customer service to ensure that we meet and exceed your expectations throughout the entire process. We take care of all the hard work for you by offering a complete real estate services package.

Our property consultants have in-depth knowledge of Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market and Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC is registered real estate with the Ras Al Khaimah land department.

Our Vision

Our vision is to be the region's preferred real estate brokerage firm for residential, commercial, and retail customers by serving their needs and to preserve and enhance our reputation for integrity through all our actions.

Our Mission

Our mission is to be the best, full-service Real Estate Company in the region and expand to become a global company through a carefully selected team of professionals whom we believe are the most capable, honest, and hard-working.

Our Values

Professionalism Accountability Integrity Dedication Customer Service

 

TRANIO
288 properties

Tranio — is an international real estate broker At the request of customers, we select real estate, as well as the best service providers necessary for profitable and safe investment abroad.

We help in the following areas: investment strategy consultations, audit of the object and the legal purity of the transaction, building a tax structure, organization of bank financing, post-sales service and management, obtaining VNZH in Europe and the USA, sale of the object. We do not mediate in the transaction, but directly connect customers with our foreign partners — the best agencies and developers in the country of purchase.

We work without additional margins for customers: if you buy real estate with our help, then the price for you will be the same as if you turned to a foreign partner directly. This is an important condition fixed in our agreements with all partners.

We adhere to transparency in business relations: all participants in the transaction know their role and functions of other parties, the names of partners and counterparties are always open to customers.

EBDAA GROUP FOR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
5 properties
When we started Ebdaa development LLC, we set out to become a leader in the real estate development sector through our commitment to quality construction and impeccable customer relationship management. Ebdaa group of companies founded in 2013, our Head Office based in the Dubai-United Arab Emirates. Ebdaa Development LLC, has quickly established a reputation for itself as one of the most exciting and trusted property developer Company in Dubai – UAE. EBDAA development has hands-on experience in residential & commercial real estate, developing high-end luxury estate homes and high-rise condominiums. From our very first day of operation, Ebdaa development LLC has hired industry professionals and skilled employees each working in Dubai real estate and construction sectors to create the best possible living experience for people by dedicating our all source of knowledge and time to meet our clients’ aspirations. Keeping in mind that homes are sanctuaries and they are close to ones’ heart, we make sure that we put our heart and soul into it.
