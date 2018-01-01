  1. Realting.com
Eksenlen Estate

30 Sukhumvit 61, Khlong Tan Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110
Eksenlen Estate
Real estate agency
English
PhuketMix is not new to the real estate market in Thailand. For more than six years, we have been selecting the most lucrative offers for our clients that fully meet their expectations and wishes. Over the years, several dozen families with our help have acquired their dream home in Phuket. And now they have a unique opportunity to plunge into the summer among the harsh Russian winter or rainy autumn. The reliability of our company is evidenced by the fact that we are registered in the general base of Thailand. You can find information about us following this link and typing in the search box the name of the company - PhuketMix. The main rule of our company - we are always in touch. Therefore, in case of problems, you can call us at any time of the day and solve your questions.
Real estate investment is one of the most reliable ways to save capital. A well-chosen object brings passive income of 6% per year. Phuket real estate rises in price due to increased tourist flow, construction restrictions and land limits. Phuket9 has been professionally engaged in investing, building and managing real estate in Phuket since 2004. The portfolio of the company includes hotels, condominiums and villas. The main advantage of the company is professional and regular Phuket real estate market research, turn-key construction experience, and management skills.

Thai Residential has a singular objective: to find our clients the perfect property in this beautiful country, without ever compromising on honesty and integrity. Our well-established multilingual team has been together since 2007, providing professional advice to people the world over intent on capitalising on Thailand, which has one of the most buoyant property sectors in Asia. Our property experts provide all the necessary guidance for potential buyers to make all the right decisions.
Green Door Enterprises Co. Ltd. was established in 2003 and is an estate agency specialising in the sale and rent of domestic and commercial properties, businesses and land in Pattaya, Jomtien and the surrounding area. We have a wide range of properties to suit every taste, from very affordable small houses, bungalows, studios and large apartments to imposing residences, luxurious penthouses and beachfront villas.

As Pattaya is now only an hour's drive from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, it is the perfect place to purchase a holiday or retirement home, which also makes for a very safe and profitable investment opportunity. We have an extensive selection of resale properties from private sellers, both foreign owned or in a Thai company name. We have building plots, land for property development, established businesses and newly built commercial premises available.

Buying property in Thailand can be confusing and the relevant regulations are sometimes difficult to understand. Whether you wish to buy, sell, rent or invest in property in Pattaya you will need the help and assistance of experienced professionals. Here at Green Door Enterprises, we offer a comprehensive, friendly service, providing information and guidance through the entire process, from selecting to finally inhabiting your ideal home in the sun.

PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently.

Phuketbuyhouse.com is the no.1 website for real estate in Phuket. Anyone looking to buy property in Phuket will easily be able to use our search feature to locate a property that may suit their requirements! Our listings include houses, villas, condo apartments, commercial properties, and land plots from all over the island, from a range of private owners, and developers.

 

