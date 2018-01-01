Dux nekretnine d.o.o.

Luxury real estate and constructions Farkas

Tradition and Quality

Luxury real estate and construction Farkas is privately owned company located in Umag, Istria, Croatia. We are specialized in construction of high quality buildings based on the “turnkey” system and selling of luxury real estate in Istria, Kvarner, Dalmatia and islands. Luxury real estate and construction Farkas brings vast experience and expertise together with more than 20 years long tradition of great success and reputation of family-run company Marviss Services Ltd.

Luxury real estate and construction Farkas is a member of Investment in Croatia Group offering management services for top investments and strategic project developments in Croatia. We work across Istrian County – country’s most developed tourist destination, Kvarner, Dalmatia and islands and focus on Croatia based property developments. Contact our team of experts and find out more about latest projects and project ideas to invest in Croatia!

Luxury real estate and construction Farkas projects include both residential and commercial buildings, comprising full range of building and refurbishment activities. Our team consists of consultants, architects, lawyers, surveyors, engineering and construction professionals who serve our clients’ needs successfully by focusing on quality and cost-effective solutions, respecting timely commitments and being budget oriented.

Our tailor-made approach starts with meeting our clients and listening to their needs, wishes and ideas, based on which we provide professional consulting, logistics management, geodetic surveying, and architectural design and concept development services. After all these aspects are integrated into the project, we start with the construction. Farkas Ltd from Umag is the first construction company in Croatia that offers the possibility to the client to monitor the construction and progress of a project via live streaming camera.

If you are considering building or buying a property in Istria, Kvarner, Dalmatia or islands, contact us for free consultation. We can assist you in searching and finding the best selection of luxury residential homes and villas, old Istrian stone houses and apartments located on the Adriatic coast or in the Istrian countryside.

We will be happy to provide a list of references of our satisfied clients and partners worldwide on request and to provide field trips on previously completed projects, whenever possible.