Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills

Montenegro, Montenegro, Kotor, Kotor Old Tow 321
Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills
Real estate agency
2004
English
www.dreammontenegro.com/en/home
Company description

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.

Nemanja Zirojević
Nemanja Zirojević
530 properties
Kiksam-Invest
5 properties

The headquarters of our company is located in Bar(street Borska 4) - the capital of tourism. Our company established in 2007, constitutes a small but elite team of associates who approaches each project professionally from the smallest to the largest and tries to maximize the engagement to go out to everyone in the meeting. Everything you want to create, we will help you and make sure to carry out the implementation of the plan as soon as possible. Meet your requirements, we are developing your project that can bring you both pleasure and profit. Our company's services include the entire engagement from initial contact, sightseeing, tips until the conclusion of the sales contract and registration of ownership in the new plots. We solve all kinds of administrative tasks, handle urban technical conditions on the property.

Monte-Life Real estate agency Agentstvo nedvizhimosti
9 properties
The Monte-Life Agency has a 10-year experience in the real estate market of Montenegro. We have an extensive property database throughout the whole country: studio apartments, houses, high-end accommodation, hotels, boutique villas, investment projects, and construction sites. We accompany our clients at every stage of a transaction, assist with legal paperwork and obtaining a residence permit. Montenegro is a country with enormous potential. Buying real estate here is not only a great investment but also an opportunity for a stable rental income. We will be happy to have you as our client!
Galeo D.O.O.
49 properties
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of their life situation understanding their problems if any. It is important to mention that the objects presented on our website are only a small part of what we can offer. We can make up a preliminary selection of some options by correspondence – phone, e-mail or Skype. We will provide management of the purchased apartment or house, including payment of bills, repairs, assistance in buying furniture, renting, cleaning services, etc. We will select and book a suitable hotel or private apartment for you. We will help you set up a company, open a bank account, and buy any type of insurance policy. We will provide translation and simultaneous interpreting services — not only when buying real estate, but also in any practical situation. We will provide comprehensive legal assistance on issues related to the purchase of real estate in Montenegro.
Monteonline
136 properties
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 6 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible potential. Our company offers to build a home of your dreams — your paradise, a place where you can run away not worrying about anything. In addition, Montenegro offers a favorable investment climate - here you can have a stable income and an increase in your capital. Our knowledge, experience, skills and expertise will give you comfort, a sense of reliability and stability.
MONTBEL D.O.O.
629 properties

D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the owners makes the negotiations and property prices absolutely transparent.

Montbel gained a trustworthy reputation among its clients who acquire real estate in Montenegro for holidays, permanent residence or income generation. We are always expanding the list of additional services. But what remains unchanged is the individual approach to every client and welcoming family atmosphere. That is the reason why 100% of our clients recommend D.O.O. Montbel to their friends.

Realting.com
Go