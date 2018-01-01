Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills

Company description

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.