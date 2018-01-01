  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Domain Estate

Domain Estate

Greece, Syntagmatarchou Davaki 17, Kallithea, Athens
;
Domain Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
www.domainestate.gr
Company description

We assembled our team with years of experience in real estate, investment, and business development in Greece and established a company that has what the field lacks. An integrated approach. A guarantee of the best possible service quality. Our directors are constantly evolving, exploring new projects and opportunities, collaborating with leading experts in the field, and keeping up with the market’s development both in Greece and abroad.

Experienced realtors, lawyers, economists, and engineers will guide you from the beginning to the end. Consult you on which type of real estate to invest in, and tell you everything about Athens, Attica, and Greece. Inform you about the opportunity of investing in Greece in contrary to other EU countries and the benefits of it. Assist you, even in finding your ideal residence.

We will be there from the beginning as you choose a property and sign the contract for it, to reassure the maximum possible income through your investment. In addition to that, you won’t have to worry about reissuing bills in your name, managing the payments, finding a tenant to even pull any repair or renovation needed for the property through.

Our approach leads the number of our real estate to constant consistent growth. We invest in various properties in Greece, manage them efficiently and find ways to ensure that they serve their purpose as profitable and competitive. With us, you can purchase real estate suitable to any taste: from budget studios and houses to luxury VIP class apartments and villas with panoramic views of the sea, the mountain, or even the city of Athens.

Domain Estate is not only a highly qualified specialist but also your reliable partner when choosing real estate. We guarantee transparency, honesty, and professionalism, always at your disposal to answer any questions, and looking forward to seeing you!

Services

Real Estate services

Sales

Property Management

Legal Support

Golden Visa

Rental Services

Our agents in Greece
Mary Polychronidou
Mary Polychronidou
64 properties
Agencies nearby
Alpha Ermis
7 properties

Do you want to buy or rent an apartment in Thessaloniki? Find a house or villa by the sea? Rent out or sell real estate in Greece? The real estate agency "Alpha ERMIS" in Thessaloniki provides a wide range of real estate services in Greece. Our experts will advise you on any issues related to real estate and educate you on the current market trends. We don't only accompany the purchase/sale of real estate but also facilitate obtaining a Greek residence permit, as well as any other necessary documents. Since we are acquainted with all the legal subtleties, we will help you reduce taxation, and also use all our experience and knowledge to solve any problems that may arise.

Real Estate Center
476 properties

We look forward to the opportunity to making your time well spent by serving your real estate needs and providing the highest level of service that you have ever experienced and the best results possible.

When I created Real Estate Center, it was my goal to create an environment of professionalism, and accountability. A company that would be able to meet the most stringent demands of each and every client with their real estate needs. A company built upon a foundation of integrity, energy, and drive –with the goal to achieve 100% client satisfaction.

I am happy and proud to say that over the past 27 years, we at Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson have not only been able to meet these expectations, we’ve been able to surpass them. As the real estate industry has continued to grow and evolve, we have grown along with it, by establishing a wider global network of services, and connections to better serve our clients.

Let me say that nothing could be achieved without our amazing colleagues, agents and staff of Real Estate Center -Susan Jameson. We all work as a team, cooperating, working hard and help each other, but most of all loving and enjoying our work that makes us feel that we are one family.

We all are committed to exceeding your expectations by making you feel completely comfortable every step of the way.

Let me wish you every success and prosperity that life can offer and once again thank you for putting your trust in Real Estate Center - Susan Jameson.

YOUR NEXT HOME
304 properties

Your Next Home is created to bring the revolution in the field of Real Estate in Greece. We, the inspirers and creators with experience in the real estate field and at the same time many years of experience and successful presence in the banking, insurance and tourism sector, guarantee you the best result in the search for the ideal property for you. Our principles are teamwork, anthropocentric perception and total quality in your services and service that through the most modern techniques we will cover 100% of your needs and your dreams.

Your Next Home aims to offer the best services in the real estate field with a single guide. The impeccable service of each of our customers nationwide. Our company is the means to get your own home. Immediate Service: Through our state-of-the-art website you have direct access to our large portfolio. All the information you want is accessible through the quick view of all our properties. The most important of all is our response to your every request, daily, serving you and advising you in order to make the best choice of property. To make this happen we use one of the best management programs in the field of Real Estate.

SKOURAS Real Estate
18 properties

In 2005 it was founded as a family business, offering its services on a local level, and in time developed into a new generation real estate company, comprised of educated realtors with international certifications and offering complete and reliable services.

Today, the company represents more than 1.300 real estate propertie15s and during the last years, more than 80% of the company’s contracts have been with foreign clients. Skouras Real Estate is a member of the Association of the Athens – Attica region civil contract realtors, the Association of Greek Real Estate Agents, EPPA and has also created a network of collaborating agencies in various countries, among which France, the U.K., Germany, Holland, Belgium, Russia, Israel and Lebanon. Based on the technology and constant education, we excel in our clients’ preference. The excellent knowledge of our region makes us capable of providing complete services, no matter how complicated or simple your needs may be.

 

REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS
10 properties

The real estate agency REAL ESTATE GREEK ISLANDS is specialized in a property transaction in the Argosaronic Gulf. It provides high-quality services to both prospective clients and with the owners cooperate. With good work and the sure result is your only option for obtaining permanent residence or a holiday or on islands around Athens.

Realting.com
Go