Company description

We assembled our team with years of experience in real estate, investment, and business development in Greece and established a company that has what the field lacks. An integrated approach. A guarantee of the best possible service quality. Our directors are constantly evolving, exploring new projects and opportunities, collaborating with leading experts in the field, and keeping up with the market’s development both in Greece and abroad.

Experienced realtors, lawyers, economists, and engineers will guide you from the beginning to the end. Consult you on which type of real estate to invest in, and tell you everything about Athens, Attica, and Greece. Inform you about the opportunity of investing in Greece in contrary to other EU countries and the benefits of it. Assist you, even in finding your ideal residence.

We will be there from the beginning as you choose a property and sign the contract for it, to reassure the maximum possible income through your investment. In addition to that, you won’t have to worry about reissuing bills in your name, managing the payments, finding a tenant to even pull any repair or renovation needed for the property through.

Our approach leads the number of our real estate to constant consistent growth. We invest in various properties in Greece, manage them efficiently and find ways to ensure that they serve their purpose as profitable and competitive. With us, you can purchase real estate suitable to any taste: from budget studios and houses to luxury VIP class apartments and villas with panoramic views of the sea, the mountain, or even the city of Athens.

Domain Estate is not only a highly qualified specialist but also your reliable partner when choosing real estate. We guarantee transparency, honesty, and professionalism, always at your disposal to answer any questions, and looking forward to seeing you!