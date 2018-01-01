  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Domain Asset Management

Domain Asset Management

Calle Velazquez, 10 Planta 6o 28001 Madrid
;
Domain Asset Management
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Our agents in Spain
skibina8308@gmail.com
skibina8308@gmail.com
2 properties
Agencies nearby
Investments offer
2 properties

My name is Elena Ovchinnikova. I am an individual entrepreneur, a broker for the sale of commercial real estate in Valencia and Spain. Our professional team works closely with Catalonia, Andorra, Madrid, and recently we started to cooperate with Germany. The difference between our work is that we are not a real estate agency, we work on request, we offer objects from owners, the bar association and architects.

LAYVAK Real Estate Group
17 properties

We truly care about our customers and that is the key to our success. We respect and support our family TRADITION driven by INNOVATION. We know how to find the best properties and negotiate the best deals. It's our job to be familiar with the latest market conditions, government regulations, and upcoming events so you don't have to. We adapt to current trends and circumstances, always one step ahead.

Focus Tenerife Real Estate
23 properties

FOCUS TENERIFE REAL ESTATE

is an innovative agency born to satisfy the changing living & working needs of property owners and to offer homes that fit perfectly with the beautiful territory we are in?

We build homes made especially for you and customised by you:

Do you work from home?

Do you have an art or a hobby?

Do you like working out and keeping fit?

Is your home for you a place where you can just relax and chill out?

Cleox Inversiones
81 property

We are an experienced Real Estate Agency in Marbella, Costa del Sol. We have been open since 2004, but both partners (Enrique Dominguez and Karen Yelin), have been working in the real estate sector for many years before. We are currently the representatives of EREN (European Real Estate Network) on the Costa del Sol, a network of European real estate agencies working in the luxury market.

At Cleox Inversiones we strive every day to have the best properties for everyone who wants to invest on the Costa del Sol. In Mijas, Marbella, Benahavis, Estepona and Sotogrande, near the sea or in the mountains.

We have more than 20,000 properties chosen to make all your dreams come true: front line beach properties, unique properties, golf villas, mansions in La Zagaleta, new developments, plots and projects for luxury villas.

Our team will accompany you from the beginning so that you can find the home of your dreams and make your investment safe and secure.

BENNECKE
1 493 properties
Bennecke was founded in 1988 and our office is located in Punta Prima on the Costa Blanca between Torrevieja and the popular tourist location of the Orihuela Costa. Bennecke have 32 years of experience finding their clients their dream properties in Spain and are one of the best known and trusted Real Estate Agencies on the Costa Blanca. The biggest demand for Spanish properties is without doubt the properties that are located within walking distance to the beach, property prices are normally substantially higher than those located more inland so it's worth shopping around first before making your choice. Bennecke is a trusted, well known professional Real Estate Agent that puts it's customers first while guiding them through every step of the process. We can offer our clients personal and legal advice and support while providing some of the the best houses for sale in Spain. Our extensive range of properties include resales, new builds and key ready properties for all types of properties such as villas, apartments, townhouses, penthouses and some of the best luxury properties you can find anywhere. Bennecke are expanding and offering many more property services all the time including property management and we now have are own dedicated rental department. Below are just a few of our latest properties for sale in Spain, you can also search individual property areas such as the popular Costa Blanca & Torrevieja or search by property type for Spanish Villas, Apartments, Townhouses or Penthouses.
Realting.com
Go