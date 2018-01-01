Deniz Estate
Ukraine, 03035, г. Киев, ул. В. Липковского, 45, The Work, офис 16
Real estate agency
2013
English, Русский, Українська
The Deniz Estate company specializes in the sale of resort real estate abroad and provides full services in the purchase of real estate in Turkey, Spain, Thailand, Bali, and Cyprus. Our database contains over 700 properties, including some that come from leading developers, our collaboration with whom has been verified by years of experience. Hundreds of successful joint deals confirm the professionalism and guarantees that we provide to our clients.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
