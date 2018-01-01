Deniz Estate

The first real estate company began its work in the Odessa real estate market in the fall of 2002. At the time of rebranding, our Center Center team had more than 10 years of experience in real estate. The company's efforts are focused on providing the highest quality services, which is based on many years of experience, modern technology and high professionalism of employees. Our company is constantly improving its business, focusing on the needs of the client and the changes that occur in the market and in society. We set ourselves the task of educating high-class specialists so that clients receive the benefit and pleasure of the transactions, and our company has a worthy reputation and profit. "First Realtor Company" professes the principle: "Not by number, but by skill." We are committed to a customer-oriented work style, which makes it possible to constantly monitor the quality of work of our employees and customer requests. Today we are actively working in the market of land plots for residential, commercial, industrial use, sale of objects in new buildings, industrial real estate. We continue to effectively serve customers in the secondary housing market.