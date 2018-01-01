Company description

d.estate is a newly established company offering a wide range of real estate related services. Our mission is to help our clients make informed decisions, by guiding them through the process of buying and selling a property - from listing and negotiation, mortgage application, to renovation and interior design. We aim to create long-term value and assist in making good investment choices. As a full-service real estate company, we offer a tailored set of services to help our clients find the best solution for their life and financial circumstances and make the process run smoothly by covering every step in the way and giving expert advice.