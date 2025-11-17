  1. Realting.com
Century 21 Investment Realty Group

Albania, Tirana County
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 month
Languages
English, Deutsch
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 05:00
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Tirane)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
PRO Gold
Century 21 Eon
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2019
Residential property 524 Сommercial property 20 Long-term rental 15 Short-term rental 1 Lands 11
Century 21 Eon Durres — the leader in real estate on the Albanian coast 🇦🇱 We are not just part of the international Century 21 brand, operating in 86 countries with more than 145,000 real estate professionals. We are one of the most successful offices in Albania. Since 2019, Century 2…
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Premium Premium
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Albania, Saranda
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 13
Why use Elite's Realty Group? Elite’s Realty Group is a real estate firm with a clientele from all over the world that is based on 30 years of experience and trust. Our crew is continually outfitted to meet the highest standards since we place a strong focus on providing outstanding servi…
Languages
English
IREA PROPERTY LTD
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2008
New buildings 1 Residential property 7
Irea Property Ltd is a property agency based in Vlora and located in the Albanian Riviera. With 14 years of experience in the real estate market, it has served hundreds of clients and marketed Albanian properties in the International Real Estate market. Irea Property represents investo…
CACTUS | Real Estate
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 317 Сommercial property 6 Long-term rental 31 Lands 4
The keys to the dream apartment in Albania are already waiting for you! ) CACTUS REAL ESTATE is: • Honest prices • Ability to calculate cryptocurrency • Full transaction support • Ability to purchase real estate offline / online • Design project and turnkey repair • Trust
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
PRO Silver
EstateAll
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 192 Сommercial property 24 Long-term rental 178 Lands 8
EstateAll Agency in numbers: EstateAll real estate agency has been successfully operating in the Albanian housing market since 2016. It is a part of Bond Investment Group Corporation.  Vitali Bondarik, the head of the corporation, a businessman and philanthropist from Belarus, moved from B…
