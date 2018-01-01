  1. Realting.com
Business Bay, Clover Bay, 411-40
Billions Luxury Homes
Real estate agency
2019
English, Русский
Billionsluxuryhomes.ae
Our agents in UAE
Julia Rusnak
Julia Rusnak
Ghariani One Services
Residential property 1
DOM REAL ESTATE
New buildings 19 Residential property 356 Сommercial property 1

If you are planning to buy an apartment in order to profitably resell it or rent it out, select the “for investment” option. If you are looking for accommodation for yourself, recreation is your point "for life".

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties
New buildings 2 Residential property 70 Сommercial property 1

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties(UHP) was established in 2018 to continue to be an active member and one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE.

Committed to provide diverse and complete real estate solutions, equipped with the knowledge and skills in many different dimensions including but not limited to Off-Plan properties (Land, Villas & Apartments), Ready Properties (Commercial & Residential), and Resale in Abu Dhabi & Dubai. Maintaining the growth level over years, created new opportunities to undertake in multiple markets, and allowed us to provide new services to our clients.

UHP as a young ambitious brand succeeded in gaining the trust of our staff, partners, and clients by taking informed decisions based on market insights through monitoring and deeply analyzing the market variables, client needs, and by coping with the continuously shifting trends. We strive to provide the best solutions to our clients, so investing in hiring skilled and experienced talents and latest technologies along with adopting integrity became a necessity, and it is what makes us different. Success is not an easy task as it takes huge efforts and collaboration; it also requires commitment and a lot of hard work to set ourselves apart, but we are on the right track. 

Dacha Real Estate
Residential property 5

Dacha is a top property agency in Dubai that provides high-quality real estate for sale and lease in Dubai and comprehensive property management services.

With a clear focus on providing world-class client services, we managed to retain success during the Dubai property crash and have grown to become a key player in the industry.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties is the regions premier real estate agency providing expert advice and support to our clients, across many key real estate markets across the world.

The company prides its reputation in providing excellence to its clients through our professional advisory and support teams.

We cover all aspects of residential real estate including sales, rentals, property management, investment consultancy, the acquisition and disbursement of property portfolios.

