Billion G&G group real estate

Real estate agency
2019
English, Русский
billionrealty.al
Who are we!!
Billion G&G Group — is a platform that offers the opportunity to find a wide range of information about the real estate market. We provide our virtual and physical customers with professional handling of their property. If you have real estate that you want to sell or rent, or if you want to buy or rent, we are always at your disposal. The Billion G&G Group is one of the seven founders of the Diaspora Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The company was founded by Mrs. Suela Dinella and Gene Gyoka. Ms. Gene Gyoka has many years of experience in the real estate market. She is an excellent administrator with developed communication skills. She is an entrepreneur with a portfolio of 35 personal assets and is now also part of the Billion G&G Group portfolio. Ms. Suela Dinella – is one of the first founders of real estate companies in Albania. With many years of experience in this sector, with extensive information on real estate law, she is also known for her amazing teamwork and administration skills.

Our agents in Albania
98 properties
