Lustica Bay, Apt. C702, Radovici, Tivat, Montenegro 85323
2BHome.com
Real estate agency
2015
English
www.2bhome.com
Our agents in Montenegro
Bojana S
Bojana S
1 property
Property Master Finance
Сommercial property 1

Master Finance is a private investment fund, specialized in capital management, is a Montenegrin company, founded in 2015 by a totally Italian team with headquarters and offices in Tivat (MNE) and Rome (Italy).

Master Finance is structured to meet all wealth and financial management needs, offering a complete private advisor for investment advice, negotiation, asset management, credit and in particular trust services.

myCG Real Estate
Residential property 4

Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.

Vector Estate Montenegro
Residential property 316 Сommercial property 16

Vector Estate Montenegro was founded in 2006 and is a team of professionals, the experience of each employee is at least 7 years of practical work in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro in the field of real estate, legal issues, and the tourism industry. Our company implements a number of programs with the support of the Ministry of Development of the Republic of Montenegro.

Vector Estate Montenegro is the only representative of more than 70 developer companies that implement their projects in the Republic of Montenegro. The company has an exclusive (including closed) database of facilities in Montenegro. An individual approach to each client allows us to protect only his interests.

Vector Estate Montenegro has its own staff of lawyers, which guarantees, including financially, a successful outcome of the transaction. The company has an office in Montenegro and representative offices in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

eNovogradnja
New buildings 10 Residential property 35

We offer to show your property in the most convenient format for your customers and partners with the help of contemporary IT solutions.

ATHOS
Residential property 236 Сommercial property 20

The company Athos Real Estate was established in the summer of 2007, in Podgorica.

It was named after one of the three peninsulas of Halkidiki - Athos.

"Atos is a mountain and a peninsula in northern Greece and it is the seat of the 20 Orthodox monasteries. As only monks are allowed to live on this peninsula, it has fully preserved its "wild beauty." According to an old tradition/legend, on her way to Cyprus, the Blessed Virgin Mary found shelter from the storm on Athos.  Delighted by its beauty, she blessed the peninsula and asked her son Jesus Christ to convert it into her garden. "

The moment of formation of the real estate agency Athos was a crucial moment in the life of the owners and initiators of Athos real estate, who by giving the name Athos wanted to tell everyone around them the only right way is the way of honesty and trust, and that the agency is based primarily on these grounds.

In the sea of real estate and various companies, over time our Agency has distinguished itself with its well-known high-quality work, originality, as well as adaptation and preparation of products for our market.

And finally, we respect the traditions and the diversity of our clients, citizens and business associates, as in cooperation with them new vistas are opened to us and we can look at things from different aspects, thus we can become even better at your job.

