2BHome.com

The company Athos Real Estate was established in the summer of 2007, in Podgorica.

It was named after one of the three peninsulas of Halkidiki - Athos.

"Atos is a mountain and a peninsula in northern Greece and it is the seat of the 20 Orthodox monasteries. As only monks are allowed to live on this peninsula, it has fully preserved its "wild beauty." According to an old tradition/legend, on her way to Cyprus, the Blessed Virgin Mary found shelter from the storm on Athos. Delighted by its beauty, she blessed the peninsula and asked her son Jesus Christ to convert it into her garden. "

The moment of formation of the real estate agency Athos was a crucial moment in the life of the owners and initiators of Athos real estate, who by giving the name Athos wanted to tell everyone around them the only right way is the way of honesty and trust, and that the agency is based primarily on these grounds.

In the sea of real estate and various companies, over time our Agency has distinguished itself with its well-known high-quality work, originality, as well as adaptation and preparation of products for our market.

And finally, we respect the traditions and the diversity of our clients, citizens and business associates, as in cooperation with them new vistas are opened to us and we can look at things from different aspects, thus we can become even better at your job.